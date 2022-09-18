ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

US News and World Report

Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Reaction to Russia Mobilising More Troops for Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin ordered a Russian mobilisation to fight in Ukraine on Wednesday and made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons, in what NATO called a "reckless" act of desperation in the face of Russia's looming defeat. Here is some reaction:. UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER MYKHAILO...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Germany Raids Russian Oligarch's Properties in Money-Laundering Probe

ROTTACH-EGERN, Germany (Reuters) - German police raided a lakeside villa registered to Russian-Uzbek oligarch Alisher Usmanov in the southern state of Bavaria on Wednesday as part of investigations into suspected money-laundering, sources familiar with the matter said. Over 250 officers searched an apparently abandoned villa in the upmarket holiday town...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Analysis-As Putin Escalates Ukraine War, China Stands Awkwardly by Him

(Reuters) - Xi Jinping is unlikely to abandon his "old friend" Vladimir Putin, even as the Russian leader's decision to send thousands more troops to Ukraine and his nuclear threats strain Beijing's "no limits" partnership with Moscow, experts said. China will instead dig in on its awkward stance of calling...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S., Chinese Foreign Ministers to Meet as Taiwan Tensions Rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Senior diplomats from the United States and China will meet on Friday with tensions high after a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and an explicit pledge by U.S. President Joe Biden to defend the Chinese-claimed island. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Queen Margrethe of Denmark Diagnosed With COVID After Attending Funeral

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year, the royal court said on Wednesday. The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week. She attended the Queen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Biden Takes on Putin in Fiery U.N. Address

President Joe Biden opened his address to the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday by taking a blunt and brutal shot at one of the institution's most high-profile members: Russia, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council the American president accused of "shamelessly" violating the central principles of the U.N.'s own charter.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Lithuania Raises Army's Readiness Level Amid Russia's Military Mobilisation

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania raised the readiness level of its army's rapid response force "to prevent any provocations from the Russian side", defence minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Wednesday after Moscow announced a partial military mobilisation. "Since Russia's military mobilisation will also be carried out in the Kaliningrad region, in...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russian Rouble, Stocks off Lows After Mobilisation Triggers Slump

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -The rouble recovered from two month lows and Russian stocks pared losses on Wednesday after earlier plunges triggered by President Vladimir Putin's move to order Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation, significantly escalating what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and warned Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal if the West continued with what he called its "nuclear blackmail".
MARKETS
US News and World Report

N.Korea Says It Has Never Supplied Weapons or Ammunition to Russia - KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea on Thursday said it has never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so, while warning the United States to "keep its mouth shut" and stop circulating rumours aimed at "tarnishing" the country's image. "Recently, the U.S. and other hostile forces...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia's Mobilisation Is Escalation of Conflict - Germany's Vice Chancellor

BERLIN (Reuters) - The partial mobilisation of troops ordered by Russia is a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine which the German government is considering its response to, Germany's vice chancellor said on Wednesday. Robert Habeck said it was "another bad and wrong step from Russia, which of course...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Cyprus Cancels Meet With Lavrov After EU Says Will Step up Sanctions

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades cancelled a meeting scheduled with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York after EU foreign ministers agreed to prepare new sanctions against Russia, a government official said on Thursday. The two had been expected to meet on the sidelines of the United...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

West Scrambles to Broach North-South Divide Aggravated by Ukraine War

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Western argument to internationally isolate Russia over its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has been simple: it breaches the founding charter of the United Nations by violating Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Western leaders are making that case at the annual high-level gathering this week...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Finland Says It Closely Monitors Russia After Mobilisation

OSLO (Reuters) - Finland is closely monitoring the situation in neighbouring Russia following President Vladimir Putin's order of military mobilisation, the Nordic country's defence minister said on Wednesday. "Regarding Finland's surroundings, I can say that the military situation is stable and calm," Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said. "Our defence forces...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU Ministers Agree to Press Ahead With New Russia Sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -European Union foreign ministers agreed on Wednesday to prepare new sanctions on Russia and increase weapons' deliveries to Kyiv after President Vladimir Putin ordered the country's first wartime mobilisation since World War Two to fight in Ukraine. The bloc's 27 foreign ministers are in New York for...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

India's RBI Announces 500 Billion Rupee Overnight Repo

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. "On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22," RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Bloomberg to Spend $85 Million Against U.S. Plastic, Petrochem Buildout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg launched an $85 million campaign to block the planned construction of plastic and petrochemical plants across the U.S. on Wednesday, modeled on his decade-long effort to shutter coal plants. Bloomberg, the billionaire businessman who currently serves as a United Nations special...
ENVIRONMENT

