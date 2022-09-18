Read full article on original website
Today's Mortgage Rates on Sep. 22, 2022: Rates Move Higher
Some principal mortgage rates crept higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both climbed higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also increased. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends...
The Fed just made a 'jumbo' interest rate hike of 0.75%—here are 4 things that will be more expensive
To reduce persistently high inflation, the Federal Reserve announced a third consecutive "jumbo" interest hike of 0.75% Wednesday, further increasing the cost of debt for credit cards, vehicle financing and other loans. The fifth-straight increase to the federal funds rate brings it to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the...
'Fear Gauge' Futures Signals U.S. Stock Selling Crescendo
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Futures tied to Wall Street's fear gauge on Wednesday sent a signal that has historically marked intense selling pressure in markets, but has sometimes preceded stock market rebounds. The October VIX futures rose 0.28 points above the November futures on Wednesday, the widest margin since mid-June,...
Current Refinance Rates on Sep. 21, 2022: Rates Move Up
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates trend upward. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also inched up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
India's RBI Announces 500 Billion Rupee Overnight Repo
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. "On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22," RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
