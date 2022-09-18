Hope Congregational Church, 120 Wampanoag Trail, East Providence, will be holding its annual “Christmas on the Trail” Mini-Bazaar on Saturday, November 5th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The main Bazaar will be in the Fellowship Hall of the church where Christmas decorations, handmade crafts, knit goods, gift items and needlework will be available as well as a drawing for a bicycle, a $100 gift card for Twin Oaks restaurant and many other prizes. A gourmet bakery and country store will feature homemade candy, assorted baked goods, and jellies and preserves. There will also be a section of “Attic Treasures” with a wide variety of items for everyone. A take-out lunch of Corn Chowder will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For the children there will be a special section where children ages 12 and under may purchase items for their family and friends for the cost of $1.00 or less and the gifts will also be wrapped just for them.

