Blackstone Valley Tourism Council To Hold Bird Walk at Hunts Mills - Event planned on October 9th in East Providence with nature guide from Audubon Society
East Providence, R.I. (September 21, 2022): The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council is collaborating with the Audubon Society of Rhode Island and the East Providence Historical Society to hold a guided bird walk for the public to view local and migrating bird species. The event will be held on Sunday, October...
October Is Rhode Island Archaeology Month
(Providence, R.I.) The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission will present Rhode Island Archaeology Month throughout October. This program showcases Rhode Island's rich archaeological heritage through a series of free public educational events led by professional archaeologists. There are a dozen events scheduled and more to come. Details and...
Come Plant A Tree!
Orlo Avenue Elementary students are subjected to one of EP's worst heat islands -- there is no tree shade. Together, we can fix that. --EP Urban Forest seeks volunteers to support a tree planting event of the EP Tree Commission. Meet at 9:00am Wednesday September 21st at 25 Orlo Avenue in the playground. Everything is supplied, we just need you! RSVP: epurbanforest@gmail.com.
Christmas on the Trail” Mini-Bazaar
Hope Congregational Church, 120 Wampanoag Trail, East Providence, will be holding its annual “Christmas on the Trail” Mini-Bazaar on Saturday, November 5th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The main Bazaar will be in the Fellowship Hall of the church where Christmas decorations, handmade crafts, knit goods, gift items and needlework will be available as well as a drawing for a bicycle, a $100 gift card for Twin Oaks restaurant and many other prizes. A gourmet bakery and country store will feature homemade candy, assorted baked goods, and jellies and preserves. There will also be a section of “Attic Treasures” with a wide variety of items for everyone. A take-out lunch of Corn Chowder will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For the children there will be a special section where children ages 12 and under may purchase items for their family and friends for the cost of $1.00 or less and the gifts will also be wrapped just for them.
Good Neighbors Annual Soiree in October
Good Neighbors in Riverside has announced that their annual “Souper” Soiree will be held in October. The event will feature a month-long online auction, and a virtual event on Friday, October 28 that will be streamed live via the organization’s Facebook page. This is Good Neighbors’ biggest...
Beverly Rose (Venditti) Ferreira
Beverly Rose (Venditti) Ferreira, 89, of Rehoboth passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Miriam Hospital. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Mary Immaculatta (Tauro) Venditti and the sister of the late Eleanor A. DiPippo, the late Dominic Anthony Venditti, and the late Dorothea Morra.
19 On Paper at the DeBlois Gallery from October 1 - 30, 2022
19 on Paper, the October Show at DeBlois Gallery will open on Saturday, October 1, 2022 with an Opening Reception from 5-7 pm. All are invited to view the show. Refreshments will be served, music and artist interactions !. Gallery Night is Thursday, October 13, from 5-8pm. NINETEEN ON PAPER,...
Veterans Day Dinner
A ceremony will be held on the 11th month, at the 11th hour at the Rehoboth Veterans Cenotaph on the corner of Route 44 and Danforth, followed by the placing of a wreath at the Rehoboth Veterans Memorial gazebo on the Redway Plain. A free luncheon will be held in...
City Of East Providence Department Of Planning and Economic Development
RE: Land Development Project, Master Plan submission - Igus Bearings, Inc. Applicant and Property Owner – Igus Bearings, Inc. Pursuant to the City of East Providence Land Development and Subdivision Review Regulations as adopted, the applicant has submitted to the Planning Board, an application for Master Plan approval of the Igus Bearings, Inc. Land Development at 275 Ferris Avenue as attached to this memorandum. As the Board is aware, a Master Plan is required for major subdivisions and Land Development Project proposals and is followed by Preliminary and Final Plan stages. The Master Plan is defined as follows in the Regulations:
Special Town Meeting Set For October 25
The Rehoboth Board of Selectmen has scheduled a special town meeting for October 25 at Francis Farm. However, Town Clerk Laura Schwall will not be available to oversee it. Schwall explained the two weeks of early voting mandated by the state before the November 8 election, plus “significant staff reductions” in the town clerk’s office, would prohibit her from supervising the meeting.
