This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart’s Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. What the Astros have done the past eight seasons has been nothing short of remarkable -- seven trips to the playoffs in eight seasons, five American League West titles in the past six years, a shot at their fourth 100-win season in their past five full seasons and five consecutive AL Championship Series appearances. Oh, they also won three pennants and the 2017 World Series.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO