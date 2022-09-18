Read full article on original website
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers gameChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Waino battling arm fatigue in rare rocky September
SAN DIEGO – With their offense already in the throes of an ugly drought that has seen them score just one run in the past 34 innings, the Cardinals didn’t exactly need any more bad news to emerge from Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the Padres. However, that’s...
This catcher got sneaky after throwing an eephus
There’s changing speeds on the mound, and then there’s what the Phillies’ Garrett Stubbs did on Tuesday night vs. the Blue Jays. Stubbs, a position player, was called upon in the ninth inning after Toronto had already punished Phillies pitching for 18 runs on 21 hits. His...
Mariners know 'we need to finish strong'
OAKLAND -- One day after he played the hero in Anaheim, Carlos Santana led off the second inning on Tuesday with a chopping ground ball that pushed A’s third baseman Vimael Machín to the deepest part of the dirt toward shallow left field, forcing a long throw that, with some "big fella" hustle, allowed Santana to reach.
Cron not shying away from the pressure amid career year
DENVER -- Too often this season, the Rockies’ chances to score have come down to C.J. Cron making it happen. Even when he does his job -- such as Tuesday night, with a towering solo homer in the sixth inning and a two-run double in the eighth -- the Rockies don’t win, because others aren’t producing.
Why J.J. Picollo is 'the right person' to lead Royals
KANSAS CITY -- When Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman dismissed president of baseball operations Dayton Moore on Wednesday, it was clear Sherman appreciated and respected Moore for everything he’s done in Kansas City for the last 16 years. It was also clear that change was needed. And now,...
Ober settles in, provides glimpse at potential
KANSAS CITY -- It has been a September that the Twins won’t care to remember. But one of the benefits of the 6-14 month has been getting right-hander Bailey Ober back from a long stint on the injured list to evaluate how he might fit into the pitching plans for the future.
Braves well-positioned for division crown, potential repeat
As the Braves bid to become the first team to win consecutive World Series titles in more than 20 years, they know their journey would be much easier if they end up winning a fifth consecutive National League East title. For more than three months, the Braves and Mets have...
Crew 'catalyst' Adames sparks much-needed win
MILWAUKEE -- There’s no doubt where Willy Adames’ priorities are these days. He tallied four hits on Tuesday night and was despondent because the Brewers lost. Only after he hit his 31st home run of the season in the sixth and then circled the bases on Mike Brosseau’s pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 6-0 win over the Mets at American Family Field could Adames crack a postgame smile.
'Bad luck' spoils promising night for Seabold
CINCINNATI -- This is a time of rare opportunity for the young Red Sox pitchers as the team plays out the string on the 2022 season. Wednesday night in the finale of a two-game series vs. the Reds, right-hander Connor Seabold got his chance. His numbers -- four runs on six hits over a career-high five innings in a 5-1 loss -- weren't great.
Yanks' historic slams 1 inning (and 21 hours) apart
The name Aaron Judge and the word "history" have been used in the same sentence quite a bit lately, and for good reason -- Judge became the sixth player in AL/NL history to hit 60 home runs in one season with a solo shot in the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over the Pirates at Yankee Stadium, and with two more homers, he would set an all-time American League record. But Judge's teammates have been making some history of their own.
Smith's second career HR feels like first 'real one'
ARLINGTON -- The first and last time Josh Smith hit a home run at Globe Life Field, he was forced to sprint around the bases to produce an inside-the-parker, as his sinking line drive dribbled past A’s center fielder Ramón Laureano during a July 11 win over Oakland.
MLB
Tampa boys light up Trop as Astros eye top seed
ST. PETERSBURG -- The celebration line of high-fives and fist bumps for Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker in the visiting dugout was capped by a hug from pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who teamed up with his fellow Tampa native to send the Astros to their first sweep at Tropicana Field. •...
Lyles goes distance to keep Orioles in hunt
BALTIMORE -- Out came members of the Orioles’ bullpen, carrying the team’s orange Gatorade jugs, filled to the brim with ice-cold celebration. Their target: their proclaimed dad, staff bulldog and starter who just threw the first complete game by an Oriole since John Means’ no-hitter on May 5, 2021.
Where do Cy races stand with time running out?
There’s still time for the Cy Young races to flip, but both front-runners have given themselves some breathing room as we near the end of the regular season. Last week saw the Astros’ Justin Verlander and the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara cement their cases for the top spot in the American League and National League, respectively, as Verlander returned from the injured list to throw five hitless innings against the A’s, and Alcantara fired his MLB-leading fifth complete game of the season.
Rangers sign eight-year veteran Plawecki
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers signed veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki to a Major League deal on Wednesday. The signing fills a roster spot after utility man Nick Solak was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right foot fracture. Plawecki is an eight-year MLB veteran who has spent time with...
Tough decisions await Astros in playoffs
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart’s Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. What the Astros have done the past eight seasons has been nothing short of remarkable -- seven trips to the playoffs in eight seasons, five American League West titles in the past six years, a shot at their fourth 100-win season in their past five full seasons and five consecutive AL Championship Series appearances. Oh, they also won three pennants and the 2017 World Series.
Rays can't find their footing against AL-best Astros
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Astros have clearly established themselves as the class of the American League throughout the season. They stand one win away from 100, which would match the Rays’ total as the AL’s best team last year. And Houston looked every bit like the team to...
Sinking feeling: New strategy pays off for Kaprielian
OAKLAND -- James Kaprielian was well aware of the dubious record he possessed. Entering Wednesday night's start against the Mariners, Kaprielian was going on 34 consecutive starts in which he’d pitched six innings or fewer, by far the longest such streak in A’s history. Sensing that the opportunity to snap the frustrating stretch was within reach after retiring Ty France on a flyout to end the top of the sixth, Kaprielian cast a stern look over toward Oakland’s bullpen, where A.J. Puk had been warming up, and waved his right hand in a downward motion as if to call off the activity.
Mets' 106th hit batsman breaks (and leaves) a mark
MILWAUKEE -- One of the most inevitable subplots of the 2022 Mets season reached its climax on Wednesday, when the club set a modern AL/NL record with its 106th hit batsman of the season. It’s a mark that no one on the Mets wished to achieve. “It’s like a...
Gausman's rebound soothes sting of extras defeat
PHILADELPHIA -- If Wednesday night was any indication, Kevin Gausman is postseason-ready -- and so is his devastating splitter. Oh, and so is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s bat, not that there was much doubt. Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, they'll need to work on putting the finishing touches on series before...
