wnav.com
So Long to Snow Days in Anne Arundel County Schools
The collective groans of "aw-man!" keep rolling through the state of Maryland as Anne Arundel's board of education has decided that there will not be any days off for inclement weather. So-long School Days! Welcome back to virtual learning days when travel is too perilous to head out to school.
wnav.com
Another Rabid Wild Animal Found Near Annapolis
A raccoon found in the Annapolis area earlier this week has tested positive for rabies prompting the Anne Arundel County Department of Health to issue an alert. The animal was found near the intersection of Westwick Court and Saddle Ridge Road in the Hunt Meadow neighborhood. If you, your child,...
wnav.com
City Ethics Commission Reprimands Annapolis Mayor Buckley Over The Docking of His Private Boat
The city's Ethics Commission reprimands Annapolis Mayor Buckley over the docking of his private boat. Mayor Buckley should have recused himself when the City Council voted to deputize a personal boat as being used for official city business to retain docking rights at a dingy dock that restricted boats to a certain length.
wnav.com
Montgomery County Judge To Decide How Soon We'll Know Final Results of the General Election
Lawyers for the Maryland State Board of Elections and Del. Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for governor, made arguments Tuesday before a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge on a petition allowing for early counting of mail-in ballots in the General Election. The issue is the enormous number of paper ballots requested by those who are living both in and out of state, a year after paper ballots were issued because of the pandemic. The thought was that crowded polling places could spread the Covid19 virus.
wnav.com
Midshipman Accused of Rape Acquitted
A Naval Academy midshipman was found not guilty of second-degree rape by a jury yesterday morning following more than a week of arguments in Anne Arundel Circuit Court. The Baltimore Sun reports that Garrett Lee Holsen, of Wisconsin, that he had intercourse with a heavily intoxicated midshipman during an off-campus party last year following the Herndon Monument Climb. Holsen testified that he had developed a close relationship with the woman and that he thought their relationship could develop into a romantic one. But prosecutors said that he took advantage of a drunk friend to have sex with her.
wnav.com
Firefighters Still Battling Fire near Curtis Bay since 8 AM Thursday Morning
Lieutenant Jenny J. Macallair, media spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department says crews of 30 are being rotated in and out of the contained fire in a commercial building near Curtis Bay. It's an energy plant and coal is involved. Firefighters were first called to the scene at...
