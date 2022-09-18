A Naval Academy midshipman was found not guilty of second-degree rape by a jury yesterday morning following more than a week of arguments in Anne Arundel Circuit Court. The Baltimore Sun reports that Garrett Lee Holsen, of Wisconsin, that he had intercourse with a heavily intoxicated midshipman during an off-campus party last year following the Herndon Monument Climb. Holsen testified that he had developed a close relationship with the woman and that he thought their relationship could develop into a romantic one. But prosecutors said that he took advantage of a drunk friend to have sex with her.

NAVAL ACADEMY, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO