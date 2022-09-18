ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So Long to Snow Days in Anne Arundel County Schools

The collective groans of "aw-man!" keep rolling through the state of Maryland as Anne Arundel's board of education has decided that there will not be any days off for inclement weather. So-long School Days! Welcome back to virtual learning days when travel is too perilous to head out to school.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Another Rabid Wild Animal Found Near Annapolis

A raccoon found in the Annapolis area earlier this week has tested positive for rabies prompting the Anne Arundel County Department of Health to issue an alert. The animal was found near the intersection of Westwick Court and Saddle Ridge Road in the Hunt Meadow neighborhood. If you, your child,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Montgomery County Judge To Decide How Soon We'll Know Final Results of the General Election

Lawyers for the Maryland State Board of Elections and Del. Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for governor, made arguments Tuesday before a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge on a petition allowing for early counting of mail-in ballots in the General Election. The issue is the enormous number of paper ballots requested by those who are living both in and out of state, a year after paper ballots were issued because of the pandemic. The thought was that crowded polling places could spread the Covid19 virus.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Midshipman Accused of Rape Acquitted

A Naval Academy midshipman was found not guilty of second-degree rape by a jury yesterday morning following more than a week of arguments in Anne Arundel Circuit Court. The Baltimore Sun reports that Garrett Lee Holsen, of Wisconsin, that he had intercourse with a heavily intoxicated midshipman during an off-campus party last year following the Herndon Monument Climb. Holsen testified that he had developed a close relationship with the woman and that he thought their relationship could develop into a romantic one. But prosecutors said that he took advantage of a drunk friend to have sex with her.
NAVAL ACADEMY, MD

