The pilot of a plane in which footballer Emiliano Sala died told friends that the aircraft was “dodgy” before the fatal flight from Nantes to Wales in 2019.In an exclusive audio clip obtained by the BBC, David Ibbotson, 59, expresses concerns about the plane.Both the pilot and the Argentine player, 28, died when the plane crashed in the English Channel close to Guernsey.“They’ve entrusted me to pick him up in a dodgy [plane]. Normally I have my lifejacket between my seats but tomorrow I’m wearing my lifejacket, that’s for sure,” Mr Ibbotson said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More David Miliband says US ‘not yet a leader’ on tackling climate crisisUkraine alleges Russians tortured people in Izium as bodies recovered from gravesPutin warns he’s ‘not bluffing’ over nuclear weapons, declares partial mobilisation

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO