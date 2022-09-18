Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
American tourist who died in A9 crash near Dunkeld named
An American woman who died in a crash on the A9 in Perth and Kinross has been named by police. Jacalyn Margittay, from Sturgeon Bay in Wisconsin, was travelling in Scotland with a friend. The 69-year-old was driving a Hyndai i10 when it was involved in a collision with another...
BBC
Metchley Lane murder probe: Stabbed man found in crashed car dies
A man found with a stab wound inside a car that crashed near a hospital has died, sparking a murder probe. West Midlands Police said the silver car was found in Metchley Lane, Birmingham, near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, just after 15:00 BST. Paramedics tried to save his life but...
Pilot of Emiliano Sala flight describes aircraft as ‘dodgy’ before fatal crash
The pilot of a plane in which footballer Emiliano Sala died told friends that the aircraft was “dodgy” before the fatal flight from Nantes to Wales in 2019.In an exclusive audio clip obtained by the BBC, David Ibbotson, 59, expresses concerns about the plane.Both the pilot and the Argentine player, 28, died when the plane crashed in the English Channel close to Guernsey.“They’ve entrusted me to pick him up in a dodgy [plane]. Normally I have my lifejacket between my seats but tomorrow I’m wearing my lifejacket, that’s for sure,” Mr Ibbotson said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More David Miliband says US ‘not yet a leader’ on tackling climate crisisUkraine alleges Russians tortured people in Izium as bodies recovered from gravesPutin warns he’s ‘not bluffing’ over nuclear weapons, declares partial mobilisation
PICTURED: Mother, 28, and her eight-year-old son who were found dead in a car submerged in pond near RAF base
A mother and her eight-year-old son, who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond near an RAF base, were pictured for the first time today. Vivien Radocz, 28, and young Milan Radocz, both of Stamford, Lincolnshire, were discovered in a blue Ford Focus in the water to the rear of RAF Wittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry
The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
BBC
Highland aristocrat Lord Strathnaver dies in accident at cliffs
A Highland aristocrat has died in a late-night accident at cliffs on the Caithness coast. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was heir to the Earldom of Sutherland and an accomplished surfer. He is understood to have died in a fall. Police said emergency services were made aware of concerns for a...
BBC
Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6
A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found in search for missing firefighter who disappeared after night out
Police searching for a fireman who went missing just days before his daughter’s sixth birthday have found a body in a river near to where he was last seen.Father-of-four Daniel Lee, 41, vanished early on Monday after going for drinks with Manchester Fire and Rescue service colleagues.The “respected” watch manager was last captured on CCTV walking in a park, wearing a FILA jacket and blue jeans, at around 1am.His family say his phone was later “pinged” at 3am on the banks of the Irwell River, which runs through the centre of the city.They raised the alarm when Daniel didn’t show...
Spitfire and a Coastguard helicopter narrowly avoided mid-air crash at 1200ft as pilots were warned, 'Climb, Climb now', report reveals
A Spitfire and Coast Guard helicopter narrowly avoided a mid-air crash at 1200ft as pilots were warned to climb down, a report reveals. The AW189 - run by Coast Guard - and a Spitfire came within 300ft of each other while they were in mid-air above Lee-on-the-Solent on the Hampshire coast on 14 April.
BBC
Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure
Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
BBC
Four teenagers arrested after Poole attack on couple and dog
Four teenagers have been arrested after a couple and their dog were assaulted. An eight-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier was left with a swollen eye in the attack in Bourne Valley Park, Poole on 4 September. The dog's owners also reported they had been injured, Dorset Police said. Three boys from...
BBC
Leeds: Toddler killed after being hit by car on driveway
A toddler has died after being hit by a car on a driveway. Emergency services were called to Coupland Road in Beeston, Leeds, at about 20:10 BST on Friday, police said. A one-year-old girl was seriously injured and was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards. A West Yorkshire Police...
BBC
María Belén Bernal: Ecuadorian authorities find body of missing lawyer
Ecuador's president has said a body found by authorities is that of a young female lawyer who went missing after visiting a police training school. He named the woman as María Belén Bernal, 34, who vanished 10 days ago after going to see her husband at the facility in the capital Quito.
Three siblings killed in violent incident in Dublin named
The three siblings who died in a violent incident in Dublin have been named as Lisa Cash, 18, and her younger brother and sister, eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley.A man arrested following the deaths remains in custody, police in Ireland said.Officers were called to the property in the Rossfield estate in Tallaght at about 12.30am on Sunday.Lisa, Christy and Chelsea were taken by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, but all three were later pronounced dead.Their mother, a woman in her 40s, has been released from hospital and is currently being supported by her family.The victims’...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
Crowd mourns loss of three siblings who died in violent Tallaght incident - OLD
A vigil has been held for three siblings who died in a violent incident in Dublin.Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after an incident at their home in Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.A large crowd gathered outside the house on Monday to mourn alongside family and friends.Balloons were released and candles were lit along the wall outside the house in their memory as songs were played to the crowd.Dozens of bunches of flowers, teddy bears and candles have been placed along the wall as well as photographs of...
BBC
Killer who stabbed neighbour over bike noise jailed
A man found guilty of murdering his neighbour because of the noise of his motorbike has been jailed for life. Jamie Crosbie, 48, stabbed father-of-three Dean Allsop, 41, multiple times in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, on 14 April last year. A three-week trial heard Crosbie had become angry...
Scottish aristocrat Lord Strathnaver, 40, found dead at foot of 30ft cliffs near ruined Thurso castle as police probe ‘unexplained death’
A Scottish aristocrat with a passion for surfing was tragically found dead at the foot of cliffs on Saturday night. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, 40, was found at the bottom of 30ft cliffs at Thurso East, near the ruined 19th century Thurso Castle in Caithness. Thurso Lifeboat reported that a...
BBC
Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says
Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
Comments / 0