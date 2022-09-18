Read full article on original website
Donna Jean Jensen, 99, long time resident of Crookston, and the last year in Litchfield, passed away September 9, 2022, at Bethany Assisted Living in Litchfield. Donna was born in Crookston on March 8, 1923, to Joseph and Myrtle (Droppo) Brule. She grew up in Crookston and was a 1941 graduate of Crookston High School. On June 10, 1949, Donna was united in marriage to Vernon B. Jensen in Crookston. They lived in Fertile from 1950-1959 before returning to Crookston. They had one daughter, Sandra.
The Crookston Youth Parent Committee and Blue Line Club held its first, of two, ‘Try Hockey for Free’ days on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Crookston Sports Center. The committee’s objective is to reach children and families that may not have considered signing their children up for hockey, whether it be that they didn’t play hockey themselves or they are unfamiliar with the resources available, such as scholarships and access to affordable equipment.
