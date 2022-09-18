The Crookston Youth Parent Committee and Blue Line Club held its first, of two, ‘Try Hockey for Free’ days on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Crookston Sports Center. The committee’s objective is to reach children and families that may not have considered signing their children up for hockey, whether it be that they didn’t play hockey themselves or they are unfamiliar with the resources available, such as scholarships and access to affordable equipment.

