MLB
Cron not shying away from the pressure amid career year
DENVER -- Too often this season, the Rockies’ chances to score have come down to C.J. Cron making it happen. Even when he does his job -- such as Tuesday night, with a towering solo homer in the sixth inning and a two-run double in the eighth -- the Rockies don’t win, because others aren’t producing.
MLB
This catcher got sneaky after throwing an eephus
There’s changing speeds on the mound, and then there’s what the Phillies’ Garrett Stubbs did on Tuesday night vs. the Blue Jays. Stubbs, a position player, was called upon in the ninth inning after Toronto had already punished Phillies pitching for 18 runs on 21 hits. His...
MLB
Who is the Nationals’ clubhouse leader?
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Nationals added more than a veteran bat when Luke Voit was acquired from the Padres on Aug. 2 -- they also gained a leader who was eager to step up in a clubhouse that had just become significantly younger at the Trade Deadline.
MLB
Mariners know 'we need to finish strong'
OAKLAND -- One day after he played the hero in Anaheim, Carlos Santana led off the second inning on Tuesday with a chopping ground ball that pushed A’s third baseman Vimael Machín to the deepest part of the dirt toward shallow left field, forcing a long throw that, with some "big fella" hustle, allowed Santana to reach.
MLB
Braves well-positioned for division crown, potential repeat
As the Braves bid to become the first team to win consecutive World Series titles in more than 20 years, they know their journey would be much easier if they end up winning a fifth consecutive National League East title. For more than three months, the Braves and Mets have...
MLB
Mets' 106th hit batsman breaks (and leaves) a mark
MILWAUKEE -- One of the most inevitable subplots of the 2022 Mets season reached its climax on Wednesday, when the club set a modern AL/NL record with its 106th hit batsman of the season. It’s a mark that no one on the Mets wished to achieve. “It’s like a...
MLB
Smith allows pivotal slam: 'That's the life of a reliever'
MILWAUKEE -- When bringing pitchers back from the injured list or the Minor Leagues, Buck Showalter tends to follow the conventional strategy of easing them into stressful situations. When Tylor Megill made his first appearance since mid-June earlier this week, Showalter chose a spot with his team leading by five runs. When David Peterson made his first relief appearance in weeks, Showalter gave him the bottom of the order in a four-run game.
MLB
Crew 'catalyst' Adames sparks much-needed win
MILWAUKEE -- There’s no doubt where Willy Adames’ priorities are these days. He tallied four hits on Tuesday night and was despondent because the Brewers lost. Only after he hit his 31st home run of the season in the sixth and then circled the bases on Mike Brosseau’s pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 6-0 win over the Mets at American Family Field could Adames crack a postgame smile.
MLB
Why Twins couldn't beat Guardians
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins entered their decisive five-game series in Cleveland over the weekend needing to play their best baseball to close a four-game deficit between themselves and the division leaders. They couldn’t do that, ultimately dropping the season series, 13-6, despite actually matching the Guardians in runs scored (89-89) across the 19 head-to-head matchups this season.
MLB
Where do Cy races stand with time running out?
There’s still time for the Cy Young races to flip, but both front-runners have given themselves some breathing room as we near the end of the regular season. Last week saw the Astros’ Justin Verlander and the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara cement their cases for the top spot in the American League and National League, respectively, as Verlander returned from the injured list to throw five hitless innings against the A’s, and Alcantara fired his MLB-leading fifth complete game of the season.
MLB
Giants have faith in Ramos despite '22 struggles
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Giants Beat newsletter To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Giants manager Gabe Kapler didn’t mince words when discussing outfield prospect Heliot Ramos’ disappointing 2022 campaign last week. “It hasn’t been great,”...
MLB
White Sox 'not giving up' after losing tiebreaker to Guardians
CHICAGO -- White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo stood in the Conference and Learning Center at Guaranteed Rate Field following the Guardians' 10-7, 11-inning victory over his squad Tuesday night and took the blame for this highly disappointing setback. But the White Sox players weren’t going to let Cairo stand...
MLB
Severino's return could be huge boon for Yanks
NEW YORK -- All eyes were fixed upon Aaron Judge as the slugger stood at Roger Maris’ doorstep Wednesday evening, each at-bat an opportunity to etch fresh history. When a ball off his bat found grass instead of seats, the crowd groaned, disappointed even by a pair of doubles. If a pitch sailed out of the strike zone, they booed.
MLB
Marmol steadfast despite Cards' dry spell
SAN DIEGO -- There was a healthy contingent of red-clad fans clustered in the Petco Park stands behind the visitors’ dugout Wednesday night. Those Cardinals faithful came to the ballpark hoping to see Albert Pujols make baseball history. They then pivoted to cheering when he prevented it. Pujols got...
MLB
Lyles goes distance to keep Orioles in hunt
BALTIMORE -- Out came members of the Orioles’ bullpen, carrying the team’s orange Gatorade jugs, filled to the brim with ice-cold celebration. Their target: their proclaimed dad, staff bulldog and starter who just threw the first complete game by an Oriole since John Means’ no-hitter on May 5, 2021.
MLB
Ohtani has somehow ... gotten better?
ANAHEIM -- After another incredible performance in which he threw seven scoreless innings and ripped an RBI double in a 2-1 win over the Mariners on Saturday, two-way star Shohei Ohtani was asked if he believed he was having a better season than last year, when he won the AL MVP Award unanimously.
MLB
Contreras hits bump, but flashes strikeout stuff
NEW YORK -- It was a reunion of sorts between Pirates right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Yankees on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. Contreras started the game against the organization with whom he began his career as a Minor Leaguer, but his time with New York ended when he was traded to Pittsburgh in January 2021 as part of a package for right-hander Jameson Taillon.
MLB
Thompson victorious in return from injured list
MIAMI -- The goal for many of the Cubs’ players -- and Major Leaguers in general -- in the final weeks of the season is to get to Game 162 and into the offseason healthy. They also want to lay the foundation both physically and mentally for their winter work.
MLB
Yanks' historic slams 1 inning (and 21 hours) apart
The name Aaron Judge and the word "history" have been used in the same sentence quite a bit lately, and for good reason -- Judge became the sixth player in AL/NL history to hit 60 home runs in one season with a solo shot in the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over the Pirates at Yankee Stadium, and with two more homers, he would set an all-time American League record. But Judge's teammates have been making some history of their own.
MLB
Torres homers twice vs. Bucs ... in the same inning
NEW YORK -- Forty-six thousand, one-hundred and seventy-five people took their seats at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night with the chance to witness history at the forefront of their minds. The sellout crowd was there hoping to see one man, Aaron Judge, hit his 61st home run of the season, which would have tied the American League record that Roger Maris set in 1961.
