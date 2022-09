Following a successful Wolfpack Welcome Week and return to campus, students are preparing for the highly anticipated football season. Sitting comfortably at no. 12 in the most recent AP College Football Poll, the Wolfpack is bringing high hopes for a chance at the ACC championship this year. Alongside the excitement for the games themselves, many prepare for an entirely different, but connected experience — tailgating.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO