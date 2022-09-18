Read full article on original website
Town by Town: September 22
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the Department of Conservation and Recreation installed a new asphalt coating at the John H. Thomas Memorial Pool. The asphalt coating is designed to counter urban het island effect. The solar reflective coating applied to the parking lot absorbs less heat than traditional asphalt and will help manage the heat in the summer months.
Mosso Chamber Players perform in Thursday night concert
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Bing Productions presented the Mosso Chamber players in concert in Asbury Hall at Trinity Methodist Church in Springfield. The performance, which was about an hour and fifteen minutes long, featured an array of instruments including violins, cellos, basses and horns. “This is the very first time that...
Shopping options abound at The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E has a large amount of food vendors and entertainment, but the fair also features a number of vendors from which you can shop. From art to kitchenware to crafts, there’s almost something for everyone inside and outside the buildings. Copyright 2022....
Town by Town: Lego build challenge and STCC education summit
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Ludlow and Springfield. Town by town took us to the Hubbard Memorial Library in Ludlow where the library offered a Lego build challenge from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The fun times were open to...
Douglas High School’s marching band performs in Big E parade on Massachusetts Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News took in all things Big E on Massachusetts Day! Including the daily parade, which highlighted the Bay State. We caught up with Justina Strycharaz, the band director from Douglas High School. She told Western Mass News Douglas’ participation in the Big E is a tradition.
McCray’s Farm prepares for the Halloween season
SOUTH HADLEY, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) -The first official day of fall starts Thursday, and one local farm has welcomed in the new season with fall flavors and fun. At McCray’s farm in South Hadley, Western Mass News found that many people already started picking out their pumpkins. Barbara Cote is...
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Fairgoers travel from near and far for Massachusetts Day at The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday was a soggy day for Massachusetts day at the Big E, but many people were there all day long, including Governor Charlie Baker. Western Mass News spoke with fairgoers who braved the weather to have some fun. “Rain or shine for sure I was born...
Town by Town: Thunderbirds ice, High Street paving, and PTO fundraiser
Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Amherst School Committee members discuss...
Zoo in Forest Park introduces Farrah the camel on Hump Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Zoo in Forest Park made a special announcement Wednesday, a.k.a. Hump Day. Meet Farrah! She is a five-month-old camel and their newest resident. Farrah had a rough start, experiencing mobility issues due to contracted tendons at birth. At two days old, she was hospitalized for...
State leaders make their way to Big E fairgrounds for Massachusetts Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people made their way to the Big E Thursday for Massachusetts Day, including Governor Charlie Baker. Western Mass News also spoke with the president of the Big E to find out how the fair is going so far. “The crowds have been really strong folks...
Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market
It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
City Sports Bar in Holyoke collects donations for Puerto Rico
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The city of Holyoke continues to collect donations for families in Puerto Rico. The community-led effort began following the devastation that Hurricane Fiona left on the island where many people in Holyoke have loved ones. Donations for families in Puerto Rico are piling up at the City...
Massachusetts’ best hikes: These trails are among the best for a daytime adventure this summer
While many Massachusetts residents and visitors head for the beach this summer, many others may prefer to take in the fresh air from the shady forests and lofty summits traversed by the state’s beloved hiking trails. You are reading: Places to hike in massachusetts | Massachusetts’ best hikes: These...
Late Chicopee teen's birthday remembered with cancer patient support bags
The Big E celebrates Rhode Island Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday was Rhode Island Day at The Big E. We visited the Rhode Island building along the Avenue of the States and made our way into Blount Clam Shack, where Mark told us all about the clam shack and why they are so well known at the fair and across Rhode Island.
Amherst School Committee members discuss adding CRESS to schools
Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Getting Answers: impact of Massachusetts...
2-hour delay at West Springfield Schools for police activity
One person is under arrest after a threatening incident that prompted a two-hour school delay in West Springfield. Day 7 of The Big E maked Massachusetts Day at the fair and Governor Charlie Baker paid a visit in honor of the special occasion. Westfield Police seeking suspects in Pride flag...
Wednesday night news update
In this update, two Wilbraham children are safe after they were reported missing yesterday, cleanup efforts in Puerto Rico are underway following the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, and the Big E continues today with Connecticut Day. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
