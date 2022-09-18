ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three iMessage features all iPhone users shouldn’t live without – including new ‘edit’ button

By Jona Jaupi
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
APPLE'S iMessage comes equipped with plenty of cool features and there are three in particular that every user should know about.

iMessage is one of the most revolutionary apps to come from the iPhone.

Apple iPhones come equipped with a number of hidden text effects

The service launched in 2011 and comes with features that many users are unaware of.

Here are three tools within iMessage you should definitely know about.

Secret text effects

iPhone users have a slew of secret text effects they can access on iMessage.

These effects can make texting more fun and add extra oomph to your message.

All users have to do is type a special keyword into their iMessage chatbox.

Here are some codewords you can try out right now:

  • 'Pew pew' - laser light show
  • 'Happy birthday' - balloons
  • 'Congratulations' - confetti
  • 'Happy New Year' - fireworks
  • 'Happy Chinese New Year' - red explosion
  • 'Selamat' - confetti

The edit button

iMessage finally has a coveted edit button with iOS 16 – the feature was announced by Apple in June at the company's WWDC event.

however, not all iMessages can be tweaked – there's a time limit of 15 minutes to make any changes to a text before the option runs out.

Simply hold down on the message to edit it. Recipients will be alerted when a text has been edited.

However, it won't be possible to see exactly what changes have been made – unless you had previously seen the message and remembered what it said.

Unsend an iMessage

You can un-send an iMessage on iOS 16 within the first 15 minutes by holding down on the text.

But don't think you can do it silently. Just like on WhatsApp, if a text has been "unsent" then a note will appear for both the sender and recipient.

This will stop any confusion once a text has vanished. On WhatsApp, it's a very similar process.

Simply hold down on the message and choose Delete For Everyone.

This option disappears after too much time has passed, so be quick.

