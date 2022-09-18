ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild detail in WAG's Brownlow Medal dress as Brya Waghorn flashes a glimpse of underboob in her sheer corset gown

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

From leggy frocks to plunging necklines, Australia's footy WAGs certainly dared to bare at the Brownlow Medal count on Sunday night.

But it was Port Adelaide player Sam Powell-Pepper's girlfriend Brya Waghorn who stole the show thanks to a wild detail in her eye-popping corset dress.

The blonde courted attention in a black lace corset gown that barely covered her chest, revealing a generous glimpse of exposed underboob.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gu3dK_0i0lgoNN00
Footy WAG Brya Waghorn dared to bare at the Brownlow Medal on Sunday as she arrived at Crown Melbourne in a sheer corset dress that exposed a generous glimpse of underboob 

The gown, by Love and Lemons and worth $570, featured a structured bodice that was designed to contain the wearer's bust - but failed to do so on this occasion.

Brya's frock also had a tiered mesh skirt with a dramatic thigh split.

The risqué look is something rarely seen on Brownlow red carpets, as WAGs traditionally opt for more classic silhouettes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ZrLA_0i0lgoNN00
The gown, designed by Love and Lemons and worth $570, featured a structured bodice that was designed to contain the wearer's bust - but failed to do so on this occasion 

It follows reports the Brownlow Medal had succumbed to political correctness after banning a very simple question from red carpet interviews.

This year's red carpet hosts Emma Freedman and Dale Thomas confirmed to the Herald Sun they wouldn't be asking anyone about their clothing.

'We have been told no questions about what you are wearing, who you are wearing, why you are wearing,' Freedman confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSEJR_0i0lgoNN00
Brya's frock also featured a tiered mesh skirt with a dramatic thigh split. (She is pictured with her boyfriend, Port Adelaide player Sam Powell-Pepper)

'We are going to focus on the fun and have a little giggle on the red carpet instead of asking that question,' she added.

The move could be considered political correctness gone mad after the Brownlow red carpet made huge stars out of glamorous WAGs.

Asking celebrities who they are wearing has long been a fixture of red carpet coverage across the world, with reporters often using the question to quickly engage female celebrities in conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNWCj_0i0lgoNN00
The risqué look is something rarely seen on Brownlow red carpets, as WAGs traditionally opt for more classic silhouettes

