SEATTLE – Ryan Grubb has grown into one of the best offensive coordinators in college football. Which may have appeared improbable just three years ago. When current UW coach Kalen DeBoer left Fresno State to become Indiana’s offensive coordinator in 2019, Grubb – then the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator – was elevated to offensive coordinator and associate head coach. It was the Kingsley, Iowa, native’s first opportunity to call plays since serving as the University of Sioux Falls’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach six years earlier.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO