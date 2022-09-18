Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. Providing $200 Million in Additional Aid to Mexico and Central America, Blinken Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is providing nearly $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance through international organizations and non-government partners in Mexico and Central America, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. "Our assistance will support the humanitarian and protection needs of refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons,...
US News and World Report
Iran Official Confirms Deaths of 3 Iranians in Kurdistan, Says Causes 'Suspicious'
DUBAI (Reuters) - An Iranian official on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of three people during days of protests in the Kurdistan region of Iran, semi-official Fars news agency reported, calling the deaths "suspicious" but without elaborating. "A citizen of Divandarreh was killed with a (type of weapon) that isn't used...
Russians avoiding the draft are flying to the Mediterranean
The Mediterranean city of Antalya, Turkey is seeing a flood of Russian tourists just in time for Putin’s draft
Russia plans to slash 40% of its natural gas flows - with Europe already facing an energy crisis from its cuts
Senior European officials have accused Moscow of trying to stoke the continent's energy crisis by cutting gas flows.
US News and World Report
Erdogan Says Prisoner Exchange Is Important Step Towards Ending Ukraine War
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the prisoner swap carried out by Russia and Ukraine, involving almost 300 people and mediated by Turkey, was an important step towards ending the war, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Thursday. Among those swapped, five senior Ukrainian commanders have arrived in Turkey,...
US News and World Report
At Least Seven Dead After Landslides in El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - At least seven people have died and one was injured in El Salvador after rains triggered landslides, authorities said on Thursday. Two adults and three children were killed when a landslide buried their house in the municipality of Huizucar, according to the country's civil protection agency.
US News and World Report
Iranian Army Says It Will Confront Enemies as Protests Rage
DUBAI (Reuters) -The Iranian army said on Friday it will "confront the enemies" to ensure security, the toughest warning yet to nationwide protesters enraged by the death of a woman held by police. Iranians have staged nationwide demonstrations over the case of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died last week after...
US News and World Report
Cyprus Cancels Meet With Lavrov After EU Says Will Step up Sanctions
NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades cancelled a meeting scheduled with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York after EU foreign ministers agreed to prepare new sanctions against Russia, a government official said on Thursday. The two had been expected to meet on the sidelines of the United...
US News and World Report
Russia's Mobilisation Is Escalation of Conflict - Germany's Vice Chancellor
BERLIN (Reuters) - The partial mobilisation of troops ordered by Russia is a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine which the German government is considering its response to, Germany's vice chancellor said on Wednesday. Robert Habeck said it was "another bad and wrong step from Russia, which of course...
US News and World Report
Erdogan Says Discussed With Putin Flights From Russia to Northern Cyprus -NTV
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by broadcaster NTV on Thursday as saying that he discussed the start of direct flights from Russia to northern Cyprus with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The breakaway Turkish state on the northern side of the divided island is only recognised...
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan Says U.S. Senators Gave 'Positive' Feedback on F-16s
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Reuters on Tuesday that he has received "positive" feedback from two U.S. senators he met in New York on their potential support for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to his government. Turkey made a request in October to the United States...
US News and World Report
West Scrambles to Broach North-South Divide Aggravated by Ukraine War
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Western argument to internationally isolate Russia over its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has been simple: it breaches the founding charter of the United Nations by violating Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Western leaders are making that case at the annual high-level gathering this week...
US News and World Report
Russians Rush for Flights Out Amid Partial Reservist Call-Up
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Large numbers of Russians rushed to book one-way tickets out of the country while they still could Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine. Flights filled up quickly and the prices of tickets for...
US News and World Report
Black Brazilians in Remote 'Quilombo' Hamlets Stand up to Be Counted
SALVADOR, Brazil (Reuters) - For the first time in its 132-year history, the Brazilian census now underway includes a question counting members of the "quilombo" communities founded by runaway slaves. On Ilha de Mare, an island with several quilombos off the coast of Salvador, in northeast Brazil, this chance to...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Water Pipe Damaged by Shell
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry on Wednesday said that a large-caliber shell had damaged a technical water pipe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was captured by Russian forces in March. It remains close to the frontline, and...
US News and World Report
Germany: Russian Mobilisation Is Sign of Moscow's Lack of Success in Ukraine
BERLIN (Reuters) - The German chancellor sees in Russia's partial military mobilisation signs that Moscow's attack on Ukraine is not successful, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday. With a view to President Vladimir Putin's plans for four occupied regions to hold referendums in the coming days on joining Russia, the...
US News and World Report
NATO Brings Reserve Troops to Kosovo for Training Amid Fears of Unrest
CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo (Reuters) - NATO has brought in reserve troops assigned to its KFOR peacekeeping mission to Kosovo for training, one of the mission commanders said, as a deadline approaches in a spat between the Serbian minority and the government that may spark fresh unrest. KFOR's regional commander east,...
US News and World Report
Bulgaria Inches Closer to Buying More F-16s to Replace Russian Jets
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria inched closer on Wednesday to buying a second batch of eight new F-16 aircraft and related equipment from the United States in a deal valued at $1.30 billion, interim Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said. The European Union and NATO member country, which had ordered eight Lockheed...
US News and World Report
Biden, Philippines' Marcos Discuss Tensions in South China Sea
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos, underscored their support for freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea on Thursday, in response to China's efforts to exert its influence there. Biden and Marcos held their first face-to-face talks on the sidelines...
US News and World Report
G7 Countries Agree on Unity in Ukraine Support -Japan Foreign Minister
TOKYO (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies confirmed in a meeting in New York on Wednesday their cooperation in extending support for Ukraine, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said. The statement of support follows President Vladimir Putin's announcement that Russia will enact its first...
