Jacksonville, FL

Bleacher Report

3 Packers Trade Targets After Week 2

The Green Bay Packers laid out the blueprint for how they can continue to be one of the best teams in the NFC in Week 2. After a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings to kick off the season, the Packers got back on track with a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 3

We're just two weeks into the 2022 fantasy football season, and already quite a few fantasy managers are freaking out. Granted, not everyone is in panic mode. Fantasy managers who invested in players like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are likely sitting pretty.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 3 NFL Picks

When the going gets tough, you continue to swing for the fences—that’s what our NFL experts will do after another 7-9 week. Kirk Cousins has a new head coach, but his usual Monday Night Football letdown sank our consensus picks below .500. Through two weeks, we’ve learned valuable lessons from previous shortcomings and will apply that wisdom for a money-making Week 3 outcome.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Facing Make-or-Break Games in Week 3

The NFL is a "what have you done for me lately league". It also stands for "Not For Long" if a player isn't performing. While players earn jobs in training camp and the preseason, coaches constantly evaluate their roster. Two weeks into the season, staff around the league can start to get an idea of who is getting the job done and who might need a reduced role.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Dak Prescott Returns to Cowboys' Practice for 1st Time Since Surgery on Thumb Injury

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott resumed practice for the first time since undergoing thumb surgery. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is back on practice field, gripping and throwing a training ball. Not throwing footballs yet or taking snaps, 10 days removed from surgery on right thumb fracture. But this is part of him building toward quick return. As early as Week 4 or 5, team says. <a href="https://t.co/UrEycFaTRa">pic.twitter.com/UrEycFaTRa</a>
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Nick Chubb, Micah Parsons Headline Madden 23 Ratings Update After Week 2

Nick Chubb's place atop the Madden 23 ratings amongst running backs was further solidified after EA Sports' update following Week 2. The Cleveland Browns running back is now ranked 98 overall, up from 97 last week and now two above the next halfback on the list, Tennessee Titans' superstar Derrick Henry.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Sean Payton Says He'd Be Interested in 2023 NFL Return for 'Right Situation'

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton may not be away from the sidelines for long. During a discussion with NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill and Mike Triplett, Payton addressed whether he will return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, saying, "If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Giants' Brian Daboll Has 'Great Respect' for Kenny Golladay After Comments on Role

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't appear upset about Kenny Golladay's recent comments about a lack of playing time. "I've been in the NFL a long time," Daboll told reporters Thursday. "I don't know that I've ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I'm glad he’s not happy he didn't play; that shows competitiveness."
NFL
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Shouts out Steelers' George Pickens for 'Filthy' 1-Handed Catch

Odell Beckham Jr. knows a few things about pulling down a ridiculous catch, and even he was amazed by George Pickens' ridiculous one-handed grab during the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Still can’t get over this catch by George Pickens 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsCLE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsCLE</a> on Prime...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Bears Rumors: Justin Fields Has 'Positive' Buzz Around Team Despite Slow Start

The Chicago Bears remain "positive" about Justin Fields despite his slow start to the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano called for Fields to have a bumper fantasy day in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, explaining how the team appears to still have confidence in the second-year quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Bills' Bobby Hart Has 1-Game Suspension Upheld for Punching Titans Coach

A one-game suspension given to Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for striking a Tennessee Titans coach during a postgame confrontation with a Titans player on Monday night was upheld. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday the appeal was heard by former NFL linebacker Derrick Brooks, a hearing...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Ravens Rumors: Former Buccaneers DE Jason Pierre-Paul Visiting Baltimore

Free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens, per Jordan Schultz of The Score. Pierre-Paul, a three-time Pro Bowler, has played 12 NFL seasons. He spent his first eight with the New York Giants and his last four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pierre-Paul news comes...
BALTIMORE, MD

