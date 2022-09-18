Read full article on original website
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Brianna Williams: sentenced to life in prison for 2019 starvation death of daughterLavinia ThompsonJacksonville, FL
Things to Do in Clay County: 40th annual Orange Park Fall FestivalDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Bleacher Report
Mitchell Trubisky Isn't Steelers' Only Problem as Loss to Browns Sheds Light on Flaws
Panic isn't a word that is generally associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are quite possibly the most stable franchise in sports. The Steelers have had three head coaches in over half a century of existence. Pittsburgh has won six Super Bowls. And the team's current head coach has never experienced a losing season.
Bleacher Report
Amari Cooper Breaks out in Browns' Win over Steelers as Fans Mock Cowboys for Trade
Dallas Cowboys fans might be wishing they had Amari Cooper back right about now. The veteran wide receiver put together a tremendous performance in his third game with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in a 29-17 win.
Bleacher Report
3 Packers Trade Targets After Week 2
The Green Bay Packers laid out the blueprint for how they can continue to be one of the best teams in the NFC in Week 2. After a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings to kick off the season, the Packers got back on track with a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 3
We're just two weeks into the 2022 fantasy football season, and already quite a few fantasy managers are freaking out. Granted, not everyone is in panic mode. Fantasy managers who invested in players like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are likely sitting pretty.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 3: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players
It can be hard not to get complacent if you're riding a 2-0 start, and it can be hard not to overreact if you're licking your wounds after an 0-2 calamity to open your fantasy season. Either way, though, it doesn't mean you shouldn't be in tune to trends, evaluating...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 3 NFL Picks
When the going gets tough, you continue to swing for the fences—that’s what our NFL experts will do after another 7-9 week. Kirk Cousins has a new head coach, but his usual Monday Night Football letdown sank our consensus picks below .500. Through two weeks, we’ve learned valuable lessons from previous shortcomings and will apply that wisdom for a money-making Week 3 outcome.
Bleacher Report
NFL Players Facing Make-or-Break Games in Week 3
The NFL is a "what have you done for me lately league". It also stands for "Not For Long" if a player isn't performing. While players earn jobs in training camp and the preseason, coaches constantly evaluate their roster. Two weeks into the season, staff around the league can start to get an idea of who is getting the job done and who might need a reduced role.
Bleacher Report
Dak Prescott Returns to Cowboys' Practice for 1st Time Since Surgery on Thumb Injury
Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott resumed practice for the first time since undergoing thumb surgery. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is back on practice field, gripping and throwing a training ball. Not throwing footballs yet or taking snaps, 10 days removed from surgery on right thumb fracture. But this is part of him building toward quick return. As early as Week 4 or 5, team says. <a href="https://t.co/UrEycFaTRa">pic.twitter.com/UrEycFaTRa</a>
Bleacher Report
Nick Chubb, Micah Parsons Headline Madden 23 Ratings Update After Week 2
Nick Chubb's place atop the Madden 23 ratings amongst running backs was further solidified after EA Sports' update following Week 2. The Cleveland Browns running back is now ranked 98 overall, up from 97 last week and now two above the next halfback on the list, Tennessee Titans' superstar Derrick Henry.
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton Says He'd Be Interested in 2023 NFL Return for 'Right Situation'
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton may not be away from the sidelines for long. During a discussion with NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill and Mike Triplett, Payton addressed whether he will return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, saying, "If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested."
Bleacher Report
Giants' Brian Daboll Has 'Great Respect' for Kenny Golladay After Comments on Role
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't appear upset about Kenny Golladay's recent comments about a lack of playing time. "I've been in the NFL a long time," Daboll told reporters Thursday. "I don't know that I've ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I'm glad he’s not happy he didn't play; that shows competitiveness."
Bleacher Report
Mitchell Trubisky Panned on Twitter for Uninspiring Play in Steelers' Loss to Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky has not been lighting it up through the air this season, and that trend continued in a 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Trubisky finished 20-of-32 for 207 yards with no touchdowns through the air, though he added...
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields Says He'd 'Never Disrespect Anybody' After Comments on Bears Fans
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields suggested that games mean more to the players who risk their health and put in the physical and mental work needed to compete at the highest level than they do to the fans who watch, but he had to clarify what he meant after social media reaction to said comments.
Bleacher Report
Fan Banned by Browns After Hitting Owner Jimmy Haslam with Bottle During Loss to Jets
The Cleveland Browns intend to ban the fan who hit team owner Jimmy Haslam with a bottle during Sunday's 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. As Haslam was walking toward the Browns' tunnel following a touchdown from Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, a fan threw a bottle that hit Haslam in the leg.
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Shouts out Steelers' George Pickens for 'Filthy' 1-Handed Catch
Odell Beckham Jr. knows a few things about pulling down a ridiculous catch, and even he was amazed by George Pickens' ridiculous one-handed grab during the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Still can’t get over this catch by George Pickens 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsCLE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsCLE</a> on Prime...
Bleacher Report
Bears Rumors: Justin Fields Has 'Positive' Buzz Around Team Despite Slow Start
The Chicago Bears remain "positive" about Justin Fields despite his slow start to the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano called for Fields to have a bumper fantasy day in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, explaining how the team appears to still have confidence in the second-year quarterback.
Bleacher Report
Bills' Bobby Hart Has 1-Game Suspension Upheld for Punching Titans Coach
A one-game suspension given to Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for striking a Tennessee Titans coach during a postgame confrontation with a Titans player on Monday night was upheld. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday the appeal was heard by former NFL linebacker Derrick Brooks, a hearing...
Bleacher Report
Ravens Rumors: Former Buccaneers DE Jason Pierre-Paul Visiting Baltimore
Free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens, per Jordan Schultz of The Score. Pierre-Paul, a three-time Pro Bowler, has played 12 NFL seasons. He spent his first eight with the New York Giants and his last four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pierre-Paul news comes...
Bleacher Report
Bill Belichick: Lamar Jackson 'Without a Doubt' Has Proven Himself as Pocket Passer
One of the debates about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson early in his career was whether he could be an effective passer in the pocket. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick believes he's more than proven himself in that regard ahead of the matchup between the two teams this weekend.
Bleacher Report
Jason Pierre-paul, Ravens Agree to 1-Year Contract Reportedly Worth Up to $5.5M
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is signing with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal, per multiple reports. Rapaport added the contract is worth up to $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul, 33, registered 31 tackles (three for loss), 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 12...
