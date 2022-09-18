ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci fears ‘anti-vaxxer attitude’ could cause outbreaks of non-COVID diseases

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHxkX_0i0ldCzg00

( The Hill ) – Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in a new interview that the “anti-vaxxer attitude” of some Americans risks causing non-COVID virus outbreaks in the U.S.

“I’m concerned the acceleration of an anti-vaxxer attitude in certain segments of the population…might spill over into that kind of a negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations,” Fauci told The Financial Times in an interview published Sunday .

“If you fall back on vaccines against common vaccine-preventable childhood diseases, that’s where you wind up getting avoidable and unnecessary outbreaks.,” Fauci added.

Fauci, who announced last month that he will step down from his positions in the Biden administration in December, said political division is one factor driving anti-vaxxer sentiment, noting how some states have not promoted COVID-19 vaccination and Congress has failed to advance billions of dollars in funding.

Does the new bivalent COVID booster have different side effects?

The World Health Organization (WHO) released a report in July showing that vaccination among children declined more during the COVID-19 pandemic than at any time in the past 30 years.

Fauci’s remark comes after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a state of emergency last week due to the spread of polio through wastewater, spurring the state to ramp up vaccinations against the virus.

The U.S.’s COVID-19 vaccination rate amongst adults is still at 67 percent, according to CDC data , but is well below other countries.

Fauci also said in an interview with Bloomberg Law earlier this month that the U.S. should prepare for a bad flu season .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kathy Hochul
CBS 42

Convicted felon sentenced to 15 years on drug charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced that a federal judge sentenced a convicted felon to 15 years in prison on drug possession charges Monday. U.S. District Court Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Terry Roshaun Pruitt, 37, of Birmingham, to 180 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Americans#The Financial Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS 42

2 arrested on home burglary charges in Cordova

CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cordova Police Department announced the arrests of two individuals on charges of burglary and theft of property Wednesday. On Wednesday, CPD Chief Krimson Culverson was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle at a residence he had not seen before. He noted the tag number and continued with his patrol. Approximately […]
CORDOVA, AL
CBS 42

‘Stranger Things’ house for sale in Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Are you a fan of the Netflix series “Stranger Things”? You can now own an expensive piece of memorabilia central to the series. The house the Byers family used to call home in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is for sale and can be your real life new home in Georgia. […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman at a Publix

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman at a Tuscaloosa Publix Thursday. On Tuesday, TPD officers responded to calls at the Publix location on University Boulevard where a 64-year-old woman reported that she had been assaulted by an unknown man. The attack began when the victim and suspect […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy