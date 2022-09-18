MILAN — Matty Bovan’s avant-garde maximalism is decamping to Milan this season and he is all about taking his rebel spirit to the city’s fashion, traditionally rooted in wearability. “I’m incredibly excited because I’m so used to London and it’s really an exciting opportunity for me,” Bovan told WWD, Zooming in from Yorkshire in the U.K. a few days before the show, which is scheduled for Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. CET. The show is being backed by Dolce & Gabbana as part of a mentoring program jumpstarted last February that invites young names to Milan Fashion Week and supplies them...

