Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Prada lets it rip with ‘gestures of error’ at Milan fashion week
Prada and Raf Simons added pre-lived defects to their immaculate simplicity, with abstract filmic backdrops by Nicolas Winding Refn
Calzedonia Plans Event During Paris Fashion Week
TIGHTS SPOT: Gruppo Calzedonia is coming to Paris Fashion Week. The Verona, Italy-based hosiery, innerwear and swimwear group plans to stage an event on Sept. 26 titled “Calzedomania — A legs celebration,” marking the first time it will showcase its legwear overseas, as well as its debut during fashion week.
We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week
As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Monse Shirt Dress for New York Fashion Week Show
Nicky Hilton Rothschild made a stylish appearance earlier today in the Big Apple. The businesswoman attended Monse’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week, where the luxury fashion house unveiled its Resort/Spring 2023 collection. For the show, Hilton styled in Monse’s cascade button-up shirt dress that entails long-sleeves, a V-neck design, asymmetrical flowing hemline, and a black and white striped patterned print. She coupled her outfit with pointed-toe black pumps and accessorized in a silver chain necklace, bracelet of a similar design, and scintillating hoop earrings. The day prior, Hilton took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself in New York City...
Simone Rocha RTW Spring 2023
Designers are still processing the impact that lockdown has had on their own lives, and on the wider culture, and working out — in real time — how people want to dress. This season some have responded with ultra-practical, back-to-reality collections for people now working between home and office. Others are plumping for more fantasy and focusing on evening, special occasions and event dressing. It’s a fascinating process to watch.
Prada, Max Mara back to pre-pandemic splendor in Milan
MILAN (AP) — Pre-pandemic fashion delirium is back. After several calm COVID-induced seasons, Milan Fashion Week is back to its pre-pandemic splendor: with crowded seating, gridlocked streets and sidewalks packed with fashion fans wanting a glimpse of stars and influencers. After a lot of pandemic talk of how the...
The Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments From the Spring 2023 Shows in Milan
Lights, cameras, glamour! We’re backstage at the shows in Milan, where Acielle Tanbetova is getting all the best behind-the-scenes moments from the shows including debuts from Marco de Vincenzo, Maximilian Davis, and Rhuigi Villaseñor at Etro, Ferragamo, and Bally. She’s also capturing the best celebrity sightings and the latest accessory, beauty, and clothing moments here.
Slowear Teases Womenswear Ambitions at Milan Fashion Week
SLOW-WOMEN: Slowear is testing the waters for its womenswear range, currently accounting for between 5 percent and 10 percent of its sales. And for the first time it hosted a Milan Fashion Week presentation to unveil the spring collection. Welcoming guests at Slowear’s flagship in the arty Brera district —...
hypebeast.com
MM6 Maison Margiela Reveals Salomon Collaboration During Milan Fashion Week SS23 Runway Show
MM6 Maison Margiela debuted its second Salomon collaboration during its Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 runway collection. The collaboration features just two pieces at the moment, comprising of thigh-high boots and running vests and the classic black and white colorway. MM6, which is the diffusion line of the French fashion...
Hypebae
Nothing Debuts Ear (Stick) on Runway at London Fashion Week
Nothing, the London-based tech company, joined forces with rising designer Chet Lo during London Fashion Week to reveal its new Ear (stick). Showcased on the designer’s debut Spring/Summer 2023 runway titled “baai-san,” the tech accessory boasts an ergonomic design. Molded to the user’s ears, the earphones are housed in a sleek charging case inspired by cosmetic products.
Hypebae
Sneaker-Heel Royalty Ancuta Sarca on SS23 at London Fashion Week
Long known for fusing kitten heels with sneakers, Romanian-born designer Ancuta Sarca made her London Fashion Week debut back in 2019, under the supportive umbrella of Fashion East. Fast forward by three years and she’s back to showcase her inaugural Spring/Summer 2023 collection off her own back, alongside debuting two brand collaborations and an all-new line of bags.
Valentino’s Newest China Ambassador, Palm Angels’ Paris Post
VALENTINO’S PINK PUSH: Valentino continues to double down on local engagement in the Chinese market, and has tapped the popular singer and husband of Rainie Yang, Li Ronghao, as a brand ambassador for the Greater China region. Ronghao’s appointment came a day after the brand unveiled a Pink PP (its house hue for the fall 2022 collection) pop-up store at China’s Aranya Gold Coast. The brand covered a church by the sea with Pink PP for the occasion.More from WWDA Look Back at Madame GresA Look Back at Marc BohanA Look Back at Patrick Kelly Ronghao spored black and pink looks...
Palm Angels to Open Flagship in Paris
BLOOMING FRENCH: Palm Angels has landed in Paris. The Italian brand, part of the New Guards Group stable, said it would open its first flagship in the French capital in early 2023, and marked the announcement by installing a lush vertical garden at the location of the future store.More from WWDPharrell Williams Celebrates the New Billionaire Boys Club x Yankees CollaborationFront Row at Saint Laurent Men's Spring 2023Palm Angels RTW Fall 2022 Designed in collaboration with Atelier Athem, a Paris-based collective specialized in scenography and urban design, the facade made up of plants, vines, moss and palm fronds, with a neon sign...
Matty Bovan’s Maximalist Designs Have Unexpected Ties to Italy’s Fashion
MILAN — Matty Bovan’s avant-garde maximalism is decamping to Milan this season and he is all about taking his rebel spirit to the city’s fashion, traditionally rooted in wearability. “I’m incredibly excited because I’m so used to London and it’s really an exciting opportunity for me,” Bovan told WWD, Zooming in from Yorkshire in the U.K. a few days before the show, which is scheduled for Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. CET. The show is being backed by Dolce & Gabbana as part of a mentoring program jumpstarted last February that invites young names to Milan Fashion Week and supplies them...
Dior Is Heading to Egypt, Sonia Rykiel Pops Up in New York, Dan Levy Talks His Eyewear Brand
WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN: Globetrotting designer Kim Jones is bringing his next Dior men’s show to Egypt. The men’s pre-fall collection is scheduled to be unveiled on Dec. 3 against the backdrop of the pyramids of Giza near Cairo, the brand said in a statement provided exclusively to WWD. “Designed by Kim Jones, the celestial collection celebrates a lifelong passion for travel,” it added.
Milan Fashion Week hears calls for more designer diversity
MILAN (AP) — The Milan Fashion Week that opens Wednesday is showcasing collections by perhaps its most ethnically diverse lineup of designers, including the debuts of the new creative directors of Salvatore Ferragamo and Bally and the return of Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean after a two-year hiatus. But Jean...
Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict COVID-19 Restrictions
SHANGHAI — After being forced to go digital due to Shanghai’s two-month-long lockdown last season, Shanghai Fashion Week is returning with a physical edition. From Thursday to Sept. 30, the spring 2023 edition of SFW will host more than 64 shows with a focus on local designers. Chinese...
