WLOX
NCBC Gulfport honors fallen heroes with Bells Across America ceremony
With a 4.0 unweighted GPA and 5.3 weighted GPA, it's safe to say Long Beach senior Ada Shirk has found a way to balance her time in the classroom and on the volleyball and tennis courts.
WLOX
Pontoon boat overturns in Woolmarket
WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters on the Biloxi River near Orangutan’s were left with a scare after their boat overturned, dumping all of its passengers into the water. The incident reportedly took place after a boater reached to grab their hat which had fallen into the water. A passerby who witnessed the event was able to contact first responders.
Mississippi Press
First-ever ‘End of Summer BBQ’ event ready to go Saturday in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Hundreds of pounds of barbecue and smoked meat, coupled with some of the coast’s top musicians, will be the focal point of Saturday’s “End of Summer BBQ & Concert in the Park” in Ocean Springs. Organized by local businessman Tim Wold and...
WLOX
VIDEO: Ali catches up with fairgoers at the Tri-State Fair
Biloxi firefighters also stood watch and displayed a large American Flag during the ceremony at Lighthouse park.
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: Renaissance the Runway brings community together to give back
HAPPENING NOW: Renaissance the Runway brings community together to give back
WLOX
Sand beach crews stay busy despite good weather
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Quiet seas, smooth sand beaches, and crews hope it stays that way. The Harrison County Sand Beach Authority is going about its business while preparing for any storms that could head our way. “We don’t have the debris to pick up and things of this nature,”...
WLOX
Move to Learn gets Gulfport students on their feet
Plans for Popp's Ferry connecting road changed, construction end date in sight. Anyone who travels along D'Iberville Boulevard near Popp's Ferry has been dodging construction cones for years. However, D'Iberville leaders said it will be worth the trouble.
WLOX
Diamondhead gives kayakers 'Paddle Paradise' to look forward to
Plans for Popp's Ferry connecting road changed, construction end date in sight. Anyone who travels along D'Iberville Boulevard near Popp's Ferry has been dodging construction cones for years. However, D'Iberville leaders said it will be worth the trouble.
WLOX
Salon owner says downtown Gulfport parking limits are hurting her business
Plans for Popp's Ferry connecting road changed, construction end date in sight. Anyone who travels along D'Iberville Boulevard near Popp's Ferry has been dodging construction cones for years. However, D'Iberville leaders said it will be worth the trouble.
WLOX
D'Iberville updating roads near Sangani Blvd., aiming to ease traffic issues
Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs. The Columbus mayor says he wasn’t sure the practice would encourage the uninsured to get insurance, and he questioned if it was actually legal. Happening Now: Labor Day traffic continues staying backed up. Updated: Sep. 5,...
WLOX
Pascagoula River Audubon Center set to host Hummingbird Migration and Nature Festival
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The birds are flocking to the Pascagoula River Audubon Center, and so are nature lovers. Volunteers were gearing up Thursday afternoon as hundreds are expected to attend the Hummingbird Migration and Nature Festival in Moss Point. “This weekend we are going to be banding hummingbirds,” said...
WLOX
New ramp makes Waveland pier more accessible
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland is making its pier more accessible for everyone. A handicap access ramp has been added to the pier. Now, people in wheelchairs can roll all the way to the water’s edge. This project cost a little more than $400,000 and was built with tidelands...
WLOX
Former WLOX Meteorologist Tommy Richards helps us celebrate our 60th Anniversary
It was an emotional service to remember fallen heroes on Thursday.
WLOX
New owner takes over Blow Fly Inn; longtime restaurant to undergo renovations
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A longtime restaurant and local landmark on the Gulf Coast is set to get a facelift. The Blow Fly Inn has attracted thousands of people for decades. Those seafood inspired cuisines and more will return in just a few months. You may have seen him on...
WLOX
Wiggins approves entertainment district
Coach Larry Calhoun gets everyone up for Move to Learn. He's been doing this for 10 years with help from the Bower Foundation and the State Department of Education. Tonight will remain calm, but warm and humid. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Summer just will not give up! Thursday will be one of the hottest days of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Hardly any rain is expected, but some will see a few isolated showers. Most of us will see more sunshine. Fall officially begins after sunset at 8:03 PM on Thursday, but it won't feel like it. Temps will only drop into the low to mid 70s by Friday morning. A strong ridge of high pressure will keep a tight grip on South Mississippi over the next day or so. By Friday and especially Saturday, the high pressure will start to weaken allowing our temps to drop back into the the low 90s. But that is still above average and hot. We will also see few more scattered showers possible. A front looks like it could bring some relief next week, but all eyes will be focused on the tropics as Invest 98 L is forecast to head toward the southern Gulf of Mexico in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe.
WLOX
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
This morning is less muggy than yesterday even though it's not quite as crisp as last week. Plan on another hot afternoon with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s and hardly any rain. Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. It was a hot...
wxxv25.com
Two people escape a car fire in Hancock County
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and fire crews worked to extinguish a work truck engulfed in flames on I-10 near Diamondhead. Two passengers were in the vehicle when the fire ignited but escaped unharmed. News 25 spoke to the driver who says fire crews tell him the fire started due...
WLOX
Harrison County honors Veterans lost to suicide
With a 4.0 unweighted GPA and 5.3 weighted GPA, it’s safe to say Long Beach senior Ada Shirk has found a way to balance her time in the classroom and on the volleyball and tennis courts. HAPPENING NOW: Renaissance the Runway brings community together to give back. Updated: 6...
WLOX
Police searching for runaway Biloxi teenager
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking for help in locating runaway 17-year-old Nathan Peno. Peno was last seen at Pop’s Pizzeria on Cedar Lake Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon wearing black pants, black shoes and a gray shirt bearing the Pop’s Pizzeria logo. He was also carrying a black backpack with a white Adidas logo in white letters. Whether someone picked him up or which direction he traveled are both unknown.
WLOX
Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The man shot and killed in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning has now been identified, and police are actively searching for the suspect’s vehicle. D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, possibly a...
