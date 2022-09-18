Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Pistons acquiring Bojan Bogdanović from Utah Jazz in trade
The Detroit Pistons are acquiring forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz. Detroit is sending forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee to Utah in exchange for the 33-year-old. Bogdanović averaged 18.1 points per game last season for the Jazz. The eight-year veteran shot 45.5% from the field, while...
How Sarver's sale of Suns could effect the landscape of the NBA | What's Wright?
Robert Sarver has decided to walk away from the Phoenix Suns, after being suspended and fined for misconduct. So what does the sale of the Suns mean for the landscape of the NBA? Nick Wright says it changes everything. Watch as he breaks down how this deal could trickle down to effect even Los Angeles Lakers' star, LeBron James, who has voiced interested in buying a franchise.
Michigan's first test, Oregon and USC hit the road, more we're watching in Week 4
We're heading into Week 4 of the college football season, and things are about to get serious. That's because we're entering the thick of conference play. No more preseason games serving as glorified scrimmages. Every matchup now matters in the quest for conference championship games and potential postseason glory. There...
College football odds Week 4: How to Bet Minnesota-Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a Big Ten Week 4 college football matchup on FOX. The undefeated Golden Gophers destroyed Colorado in Week 3, defeating the Buffaloes 49-7. Meanwhile, Michigan State is coming off a tough loss against the University of Washington, being dispatched 39-28. MSU is looking to rebound against their conference rival.
Chelsea fires senior executive over 'inappropriate messages'
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has fired a recently hired senior executive for sending “inappropriate messages” before starting his job, the English Premier League club said on Wednesday. The contract of Damian Willoughby, who worked as the club's commercial director, was terminated with immediate effect, Chelsea said. British...
College football odds Week 4: Oregon State to cover and other best bets
College football Week 4 is here, and we're ready to roll with some picks that will hopefully put some cash in our pockets. This week, I've got my eye on the Pac-12 again, especially after the conference dominated last weekend! And most bettors and football fans, truthfully, should be enjoying watching Pac-12 squads play ball since the conference as we know it will be going away soon.
