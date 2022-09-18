ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Monday court hearing could determine whether Adnan Syed walks free

By Kelsey Kushner
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bt6Ls_0i0lZsyo00

Monday court hearing could determine whether Adnan Syed walks free 03:07

BALTIMORE -- Adnan Syed could be released from prison tomorrow.

A court hearing is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. to consider a joint request from prosecutors and defense attorneys to set him free.

The court could decide to throw out his conviction.

If the court does agree with the request to grant Syed a new trial, then he will have a new arraignment or new plea after spending two decades serving a life sentence for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.

Syed was made famous by a podcast called Serial.

"In the interest of fairness and justice, he is entitled to a new trial," Baltimore State's Attorney Marylin Mosby said.

Mosby, the city's top prosecutor, told ABC News that an investigation found multiple flaws in the case of 41-year-old Syed.

Now, new evidence could undermine his conviction.

"One of the suspects were improperly cleared by investigators based on faulty polygraph tests," Mosby said.

Adam Ruther, a partner with Rosenberg Martin Greenberg, said Monday's decision is not a guarantee Syed will be free—even if both parties come to the table with the same request.

"The most important decision the judge needs to make tomorrow is whether the court agrees that Mr. Syed should be given a new trial and that, if so, whether he should be released pending that new trial or whether he should remain incarcerated," Ruther said.

A retrial could be a challenge, he said.

"Witnesses move on with their lives," Ruther said. "They become unavailable. Some witnesses pass away. A case like this, trying to try 20 years after the incident actually happened, is much harder than trying it right after it happened."

Lee disappeared in 1999. Her body was found in Leakin Park.

Syed's brother, Yusuf, told WJZ exclusively that he believes his brother is innocent.

"The policy, they didn't do their job," he said. "They were just fixated on Adnan, so they wanted to point everyone towards him.

Prosecutors from Mosby's office are pointing to two alternative suspects.

If a judge grants their motion, then they typically have 30 days to decide whether or not to retry the case or drop the charges.

Lee's' family said in a public statement in 2016 that the renewed effort to defend Syed had "reopened wounds few can imagine."

"It remains hard to see so many run to defend someone who committed a horrible crime, who destroyed our family, who refuses to accept responsibility, when so few are willing to speak up for Hae," the family said in a statement. "She stood up for what was right, regardless of popular opinion."

Comments / 7

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
In Touch Weekly

Everything to Know About the Murder of Hae Min Lee As Prosecutors Try to Vacate Adnan Syed’s Motion

For several years, the general public has been invested in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee. In addition to being featured on the first season of the podcast “Serial” in 2014, HBO premiered the documentary, The Case Against Adnan Syed, in March 2019. According to an HBO press release from June 2018, the four-hour special presented “new discoveries, as well as groundbreaking revelations that challenge the state’s case” and featured “exclusive access to Syed, the defense team, the Syed family, friends and teachers of Hae Min Lee and Adnan Syed, and members of City of Baltimore law enforcement.” Despite the crime happening over two decades ago, there have been new developments in the case in recent years. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Adnan Syed: What we know about two alternate suspects in 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee

Adnan Syed walked out of court a free man on Monday, after an almost year-long investigation uncovered new evidence about the possible involvement of two alternative suspects in the 1999 slaying of student Hae Min Lee.Lee, 18, vanished without a trace back on 13 January 1999 after leaving Woodlawn High School in Baltimore, Maryland, where she was a senior.Her body was found around one month later buried in a park in Baltimore. She had been strangled.Syed, Lee’s former boyfriend who was 17 at the time, was arrested and charged with her murder. In 2000, he was convicted of...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Min#Court Hearing#Serial#Law#Abc News
The Associated Press

Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury. “To say this was unconscionable is an understatement,” Derbigny told Walter. After appearing in court in New Orleans, Walter was driven to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, where he was officially released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Dangerous killer who made legal history could be moved to open prison

A “dangerous” killer who murdered a pizza delivery girl in a frenzied sex attack in a case that made legal history could be moved to an open prison.In 2006 William Dunlop, known as Billy, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years after admitting murdering his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old mother Julie Hogg, in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham in 1989.He was the first person to be charged twice with the same offence after the then 800-year-old double jeopardy laws were changed.The sentence came at the end of a 15-year-long battle by her mother Ann Ming who campaigned to have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
MCKINNEY, TX
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz sentencing judge slams defence and prosecution for turning court into ‘playground’

The judge hearing the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has lambasted the defence and prosecution for their conduct, saying they have turned her courtroom into a “playground”.Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer laid out rules of conduct in the courtroom for the lawyers on both sides in scathing remarks made on Thursday morning as she dismissed the defence’s request for a mistrial in the penalty phase.The mistrial request was put to her after she allowed the introduction of Cruz’s drawings, including swastikas, as evidence in the case.Prior to officially filing the motion, the defence urged the judge to...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
87K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy