WAKE YOUR BRASS UP!! – Ersel (Garfield) Bogan on 103.3 Asheville FM – Positive Vibes with djsmittymon – Tuesday, Sept. 20th from 8-10a * / www.ashevillefm.org

ASHEVILLE, NC – September 12, 2022 – The Buncombe County Parks & Recreation Department offers four hikes led by their staff on Saturday mornings this summer and fall. There is no cost to take advantage of this great opportunity to be outside, get some exercise, meet other people, and keep healthy. The 2nd hike in the series will take place Saturday, Sept. 24 at 9 AM along the 4.25 mile there-and-back Rattlesnake Lodge trail. Space is limited to 12 people. Advanced registration is required. You can register at https://www.simpletix.com/e/sampler-hike-series-rattlesnake-lodge-hike-tickets-110544 The first hike of the series took place on August 27th. It was a Lake Powhatan hike of 6.5 miles.

