Read full article on original website
Related
thelocalne.ws
Animals
Taking Care Of Fish Can Be Easy: Here’s How To Do It. Not that kind of crabs. Get your mind out of the gutter. Ipswich will be asked for $10,000 tonight to help get rid of an unwanted seashore visitor.
thelocalne.ws
New Ipswich art department builds upon foundation of the past
IPSWICH — The IHS visual arts program is starting afresh with three new teachers who are prepared to make a lasting impact on their students. In the middle school, Brianna Farina-Stewart takes up the role that long-time art teacher Virginia Eaton left when she retired. Eaton taught not only art but creativity, thought processes, and a love for learning throughout her 24 years at IMS.
thelocalne.ws
Police & Fire
Ipswich Police Department awarded $30,000 for road safety. Even the world's most maladroit mystic could call this one correctly: The police will be at Ipswich Town Meeting. And this clueless seer could tell that the reason has nothing to do with public order.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Police Department awarded $30,000 for road safety
IPSWICH — Patrols, speed checks from the air, and a fright before prom are all part of the police department’s plans for a $30,000 grant. The $30,000 was made available by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) and allocated by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR), Chief Paul Nikas announced Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelocalne.ws
Outsidah: A drought is worth one thousand two hundred twelve words
I can’t look at numbers. They’re meaningless to me. I understand there’s something called a spreadsheet. To me, this sounds like bedding. In high school, I got my only D in math. And I got it from Ms. Dibblee, whom I loved, and who loved me. Please...
thelocalne.ws
Report identifies number of structurally deficient bridges in local communities
A new study saying one in 12 bridges in the state are structurally deficient has identified one of concern in Ipswich. The bridge in question crosses the Ipswich River on County Street and was built in 1861, according to the study carried out by the think tank Massachusetts Budget & Policy Center (MassBudget).
thelocalne.ws
Boys soccer beats Amesbury 1-0
IPSWICH — After a game where both teams were hungry for the win, Ipswich beat Amesbury in boys varsity soccer Thursday. Played at home at Jack Welch Stadium, the match saw Ned Buletza score a goal in the first half. Buletza said the goal came about as a result...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelocalne.ws
New Doyon playground set for spring 2023 installation, hunt for funds continues
IPSWICH — A brand-new playground will be installed at Doyon Elementary School this spring. But this isn’t just any old playground — it is entirely transportable. “All of the structures can be completely moved to another location,” said Haley Rist, co-chair of the playground committee. “So, if — or when — a new school is built, and it’s on another property, all of this could be moved.”
thelocalne.ws
Mixed week for girls’ hockey
IPSWICH — Despite an up-and-down week, the girls’ varsity hockey team is showing more wins than losses so far this year. The team took on North Reading in an away game on Monday, winning that bout 3-0. Goals were scored by Halle Greenleaf (unassisted), Ashton Flather (with an assist from Casey Davis), and Natalie Whitten (unassisted).
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notices: Manor House Lane, Little Neck Road, Town Farm Road, Country Club Way
These will run in the Sept. 28 print edition. Please note the Ipswich Conservation Commission, in accordance with M.G.L. Chapter 131, Section 40 and the Ipswich Wetlands Protection Bylaw, will hold a Public Hearing via Zoom Conference Call, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 7:00 P.M., relative to a filing by Turner Hill Golf Club for work at 3 Manor House Lane shown on Tax Map: 51 Lot: 007A for a NOTICE OF INTENT for drilling of irrigation production well easterly of the fifteenth green in jurisdictional areas.
Archaeologists unearth relics of slavery in Roxbury
"This dig will answer a ton of questions... Either way, we will learn more about this important place in Boston’s Black history." Last Tuesday, as most of Boston sheltered from gloomy rain indoors, a small team of archaeologists and volunteers were getting their hands dirty in Roxbury. It was the first day of a new dig the team hoped would unearth valuable artifacts and information about the city’s history — and the enslaved people that were an inextricable part of it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
thelocalne.ws
Tales from the scanner: Car fire, confused fox
At 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, a fire in a basement was reported on Sagamore Road. At 9:20 p.m., the dispatcher radioed to say a man was in the police station lobby reporting that his blood sugar was low. At 9:45 p.m. on Market Street, a resident said a...
traveltasteandtour.com
North of Boston, MA
Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
Berkeley Beacon
MassCann hosts 33rd annual Boston Freedom Rally
The Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition hosted its 33rd annual Boston Freedom Rally in the Boston Common Saturday, known by most attendees as “HempFest.”. Originally, the coalition’s mission was to legalize the growth and sale of cannabis products. Despite the legalization of recreational marijuana use nearly six years ago, Averyl Andrade, president of MassCann, and others say the fight isn’t over.
Body found at Woonsocket home identified as former mayor
Former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard has been identified as the woman found dead inside the Marian Lane home.
westfordcat.org
Serving quality a ‘top priority’ for new restaurant in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant has opened its doors in Westford, serving a variety of breakfast and lunch options on Littleton Road. Nearly a month after Gene’s Chinese Flatbread Café closed its doors on Aug. 14 at its 175 Littleton Rd. location, Classic Kitchen Café officially opened its doors on Sept. 17. The restaurant is owned by Merrimack Valley locals Samantha Connor and her husband, Gabriel Dantas.
thelocalne.ws
Rowley police and fire log September 11 to 18, 2022
1:12 a.m. Animal complaint on the Newburyport Turnpike. 11:35 a.m. Officer investigation on Haverhill Street. 11:38 a.m. Lost/found property on Haverhill Street. 11:43 a.m. Suspicious activity investigated on Cross Street and Pleasant Street. 12:21 p.m. Disturbance with peace restored on Main Street. 1:23 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a written...
Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets
BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
Comments / 1