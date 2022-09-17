ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

goexplorers.com

La Salle Returns to the Road to Face Monmouth

West Long Branch, N.J. – The Explorers are traveling up to New Jersey to face the Monmouth Hawks on Tuesday, September 20th at 7 p.m. La Salle enters the contest at 1-4-2, and Monmouth is 2-3. Scouting the Explorers – The Blue & Gold are coming off a 1-3...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
timestribunenews.com

A historic night of basketball in Collinsville

“It’s Collinsville…how can you beat an evening spent discussing Illinois high school basketball history?”. With that thought, I climbed into the truck Sunday night and left behind a mountain of grading, plans for the upcoming week, and an almost completely graded film from Friday’s football game. My destination was the Old Herald Brewery on Main Street to hear tales from the past that have rarely been told.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KICK AM 1530

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
feastmagazine.com

C and B Boiled Bagels will soon debut in Wood River, Illinois

St. Louis area residents with a hankering for chewy, New York-style bagels won’t have to wait much longer to find this one-of-a-kind breakfast food. Experienced local restaurateurs Amy and Matt Herren plan to open C and B Boiled Bagels in Wood River, Illinois, in December. The new spot will...
WOOD RIVER, IL
FOX2now.com

5 fall splurges everyone needs in their closet

ST. LOUIS – We are going for the classic look; think quality rather than over-the-top trendy. West County Center stylist, Sean Phillips, has the top five items everyone must have in their closet. They’re items that have a long life because they are quality and can be mixed with more trendy pieces.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
labortribune.com

Installation of Merchants Bridge final truss by Iron Workers 392, 396 marks completion of historic project

Iron Workers Locals 396 and 392 split work on reconstruction of vital rail span. Granite City, IL – A grand opening of the $222 million rebuilt historic Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis was held Sept. 15 at the South Harbor of America’s Central Port after the third and final bridge truss for the bridge was floated into place and installed Aug. 26 and 27.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.

ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in St. Louis

Most people don’t think of the Midwest when it comes to world-class seafood, but St. Louis offers some of the finest seafood dining experiences in the US. I visited the best seafood restaurants in St. Louis to help you decide where to go after a long day of visiting world-class museums in Mound City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Fast-growing seafood restaurant chain makes first move into St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Shuckin’ Shack, a North Carolina oyster-bar-turned-sports-bar franchise, is in expansion mode, and one of its new locations is slated for the St. Louis region. Edwardsville franchisee Hunter Yung will open the region's first Shuckin' Shack in the Metro East city next summer. It's slated to be first of the 16-location chain's restaurants to be free-standing rather than within a larger retail property. Yung said his plans call for an 8,000-square-foot space, including indoor dining, an outdoor beer garden and rooftop bar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Hospital in south city being sold

ST. LOUIS — The owners of a south St. Louis hospital confirmed they are in the process of selling it, though no public announcement has been made. SA Hospital Acquisition Group LLC, which owns South City Hospital, "entered into an asset purchase agreement with American Healthcare Systems a few months ago," an attorney for SA Hospital, Mayer Klein, said in an email Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Historic mansion near Forest Park on market for $2.15M

ST. LOUIS – The NABISCO Mansion just steps away from Forest Park is on the market for $2.15 million. The 12,847 square foot home was built in 1896 for Lewis Dozier who was a director of the National Biscuit Company, and he was the manager of its St. Louis branch. John Ludwig designed the 8 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Student Life

Heard of the Red Zone? We’re in it now

Junior Erin Ritter first learned about the “Red Zone” two years ago, in her freshman year at Washington University. The Instagram account @metoo_washu posted a graphic on their story detailing what it was: the time on college campuses between orientation week and Thanksgiving break when sexual assault and harassment numbers spike dramatically.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
COLUMBIA, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This St. Louis Mansion Has a Floor Made of Crystals [PHOTOS]

This might just be the most opulent house in the entire St. Louis area. Everything in this four-story mansion has been built with luxury in mind. From the floor made of semi-precious stones lit from beneath to the giant amethyst crystals flanking the entryway and the fireplace, there also seems to be a bit of mansion magic mixed up in this lavish Ladue estate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

