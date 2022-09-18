Read full article on original website
Former Canal+ Boss Rodolphe Belmer Joins TF1
Rodolphe Belmer, the former CEO of Canal+ Group, is joining TF1 and could soon be appointed managing director of TF1, France’s leading commercial channel. Gilles Pélisson, who is currently the chairman and CEO of TF1 group, will propose at the Board meeting of Oct. 27 to have Belmer be appointed as CEO. Belmer would then fully succeed to Pelisson as chairman and CEO of TF1 group after Feb. 13, when the following board meeting will take place. Pélisson will remain at the company as chairman of the Board of Directors until Feb. 13 and will then join the Bouygues group as...
Marijuana stays on doping banned list; opiate tramadol added
GENEVA (AP) — Marijuana use will remain banned at sports events after the World Anti-Doping Agency on Friday resisted calls to change its status on the list of prohibited substances. The agency was asked to review the status of THC — the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis — after the case of United States sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who did not go to the Tokyo Olympics last year. She served a one-month ban after testing positive at the national trials meet where she won the 100 meters. The sprinter said she had smoked marijuana as a way of coping with her mother’s death. In a separate decision, the opiate tramadol will now be banned when athletes are competing from January 2024, the WADA executive committee decided at a meeting in Sydney, Australia. Athletes who use cannabis were consulted by WADA-appointed experts whose conclusions included that it was “against the spirit of sport,” the agency said.
