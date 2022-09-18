Read full article on original website
A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side
Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
Austin’s Iconic Pink House Isn’t Being Demolished — But It Won’t Be Pink Much Longer
AUSTIN — The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job.
USPS hosting job fair on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're working for Chicago and letting you know about job openings.There's another USPS hiring fair on Chicago's South Side.The Henry McGee Station near 46th and Cottage Grove is hosting that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Interested candidates will be able to talk to current employees about the job.To apply, visit the USPS website.
Chicago police hosting in-person exams in push to hire more officers
Chicago police are making a push to train and hire more officers.
For More Than 80 Years THIS is Chicago’s Most Iconic Italian Beef
If you're searching for legendary food, you will never run out of options in Chicago. If it's an Italian beef sandwich you want, this is the one to devour. I have the perfect topic to throw into the middle of a conversation filled with Illinois hate, and that topic is food. You absolutely cannot ignore the fact that the largest city in the state has some of the best cuisines in the world. Hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, steaks, popcorn, and Italian beef. There are many more I could mention, but I want to stop on...
blockclubchicago.org
Underground Railroad Site In Chicago Will Be Honored At Historic Dedication Ceremony Saturday
EAST SIDE — A Southeast Side site that was part of the Underground Railroad is having a sign dedication event this Saturday. The Jan and Aagje Ton Farm was the first Underground Railroad site in Chicago to be recognized by the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom project. The farm once provided a safe harbor to people who had been enslaved but escaped to freedom.
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
Chicago company pays $230,000 to settle discrimination case
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago manufacturer agrees to pay $230,000 in back pay and interest to settle a discrimination case.The U.S. Department of Labor accused Midwest Canvas of discriminating against Black, Asian and white applicants during parts of 2018 and 2019.The maker of pool covers will also make employment offers to 41 members of the identified classes. Midwest Canvas admitted no wrongdoing and denied the allegations.CBS 2 reached out to Midwest Canvas, but the company refused to comment.
J.B. Smooth kicking off comedy tour in Chicago area
CHICAGO — You know him from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Spider Man Far From Home.”. Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove is kicking off his comedy tour “Physical Therapy” this Friday in the Chicago area. On Wednesday, he talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about his...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 hurt by gunfire on South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were hit by gunfire early Thursday on Chicago's South Side in Chatham. Police say two men were standing on the street around 1:12 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Michigan Avenue when two suspects came out of an alley and fired multiple shots. Bother of...
Update On Condition Of Chicago Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Lake Michigan
Witnesses have come forward to describe the horrifying scene.
Who is the new chief on Chicago PD?
There’s a new chief in town. That usually means trouble and change for Voight and Intelligence. Who is the new chief in Chicago PD Season 10?. There’s a new chief, and that doesn’t usually mean good things for Intelligence. A new chief usually means change, and it’s not always change that Voight can get behind.
Eater
Honey Butter Fried Chicken Jibarito Pop-Up to Benefit Puerto Rican Hurricane Relief
Perhaps more people across the country would know about the jibarito if The Bear took place at a Puerto Rican restaurant instead of an Italian beef stand. Alas, the steak sandwich that uses fried plantains instead of bread isn’t known as well outside of Chicago. But there have been recent efforts to share the unique taste in the world.
Four wounded in Bronzeville shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting in the Bronzeville neighborhood.Police said, around 3:15 p.m., the victims were standing near 35th Street and Prairie Avenue, when someone walked up and started shooting.A 44-year-old man was shot in the arm and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.A 65-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A male of unknown age suffered a graze wound to the hand, and was taken to Insight Hospital in good condition.Another male of unknown age also was shot, but refused treatment from paramedics, and police did not have further information on his injuries.No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
chicagostarmedia.com
The Slow & Low: Chicago Lowrider Festival returns to Navy Pier
The Slow & Low: Chicago Lowrider Festival will take place at Navy Pier on Saturday, October 15 (10 am to 8 pm). This year's return follows its pre-pandemic festival in September 2018, taking over four city blocks in the Pilsen community, where it exhibited more than 250+ customized cars, dozens of bicycles, and motorcycles while welcoming more than 15,000 guests.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Illinois
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
cwbchicago.com
#40: Teen with pending gun case shot acquaintance at South Side gas station, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a 17-year-old with a pending gun case in juvenile court got another gun and shot a man at a Chicago gas station. The victim allegedly told police he recognized the person who shot him because they participated in the same program to get their criminal records expunged. Dewayne...
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Chicago
Chicago's 2020 census population was 2,746,388, the most populous city in the U.S. state of Illinois. How do you guys feel about living in Chicago?. If you could only use one word to describe it, which one would you use?
There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards
Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info. Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…” Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future. Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope!
Why is Chicago's tap water so GOOD?
Every time I come to Chicago, I loooove the tap water taste. When I shower/brush my teeth/wash face I’m not even mad if water gets in my mouth bc it is so delicious. It tastes so irony/metally and I love it. I’m from St. Louis and our tap water doesn’t have a distinct taste.
