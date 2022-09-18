Read full article on original website
Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle Were Removed From Their Seats During Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3
Tenured UFC color analyst Joe Rogan had the privilege of taking in the highly-anticipated trilogy bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin this past weekend alongside stand-up comedy icon Dave Chappelle. On his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience‘, the former Fear Factor host talked about his experience sitting up close...
Chuck Liddell’s Ex-Wife Claims He’s ‘Become Increasingly Violent’ Due To CTE
Recent court documents made by Chuck Liddell’s ex-wife Heidi Northcutt state that he’s been dealing with mental health problems. Northcutt claims that it’s a result of head trauma caused by the UFC legend’s career. Things have not been looking good in the personal life of former...
McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up
Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
Former WWE Star Gets Very Good Legal News
That’s a good step forward. Wrestlers are larger than life characters who are regularly on television doing things that no one else would ever do in regular life. That can make for some rather interesting moments, though that is not the end of what happens to them. There are several things that take place after the cameras stop rolling and now a former wrestler is getting some good news in his personal life.
Yasmine Lopez Shares Rare Photos Of Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs’ Alleged Second Son On Instagram
For the past couple of years, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has charmed sports fans and Dallasites with the quips from his adorable son, Aidan, who is often by the athlete's side at press conferences. However, Diggs is known to have one more son apart from his older child. Born...
Golden Gloves Boxing Champion Isiah Jones Reportedly Shot And Killed By His Brother Following Argument
Isiah Jones, a 28-year-old boxer from Detroit, Michigan was reportedly shot and killed by his brother following an argument on Monday per Jones’ trainer Roshawn Jones. Originally reported by The Ring, Jones’ trainer, who is not related, confirmed that the Golden Gloves champion was shot in the head after an argument with his brother. An official report from the Detroit Police Department reported that a 28-year-old man with the same name was fatally shot by a relative at 6:26 p.m. on Monday. No other information was provided at the time.
Former UFC Featherweight Champion Germaine de Randamie Is Expecting Her First Child
There is a new bundle of joy on the way for former UFC champ Germaine de Randamie. Some fans have been wondering when they would hear from the first ever UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. Although many might have been waiting for some fight news, she has released a different kind of announcement to her fans. De Randamie has announced that she is pregnant with her first child alongside her partner, Sam. The couple released a photo showing them together and announcing that the baby is due early next year.
Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”
Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
Rhea Ripley: Dom Dom Can Call Me His Mami Or Papi, As Long As He Knows That I'm One Of Them
Rhea Ripley says she loves everything about being Dominik Mysterio's Papi, or his Mami, depending on his preference. Ripley previously stated that she turned Dominik into a man. Since then, she has whispered in his ear and remained by his side on WWE Raw. In multiple promos, she has called herself his "Papi". Meanwhile, Dominik also referred to Ripley as his "Mami."
Joe Rogan: ‘It’s in My Contract’ to Quit Working for UFC if Dana White Leaves
If Dana White goes, so does Joe Rogan. The longtime UFC commentator revealed on "The Joe Rogan Experience” that his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion will come to an end when White steps down. “If Dana leaves, I’m gone,” Rogan said (via MMAjunkie.com). “It’s in my contract.”...
Watch: MMA Fighter Wins Via “What Was That??” Submission
MMA fighter Saykhan Uzbiev submitted Zurab Bunakhaev in jaw-dropping fashion at ACA Young Eagles 28 on Saturday. Uzbiev and Bunakhaev fought in a featherweight preliminary bout at ACA Young Eagles 28 in Chechnya, RU. The fight was one of an astounding 26 bouts on the card. While Uzbiev vs. Bunakhaev...
Conor McGregor Responds To Mayweather’s Rematch Tease
UFC superstar Conor McGregor has replied to Floyd Mayweather’s recent comments about a potential boxing rematch in 2023. McGregor continues to recover from a devastating leg break he suffered in July 2021 during his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. A specific timeframe for an Octagon return remains uncertain.
Morning Report: Nate Diaz: Jake Paul is ‘for sure one of the options’ going forward
Nate Diaz could be off to the boxing world in life post-UFC. The 37-year-old MMA star finished out his contract with the promotion two weeks ago at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, defeating Tony Ferguson via fourth-round guillotine submission. Diaz didn’t express his exact plans in the aftermath of his victory, but made it clear he was going to show people how things were done in the combat sports world.
What Happened After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Went Off-Air, Jon Moxley Cuts Promo
Following Wednesday night’s Dynamite Grand Slam main event, in which Jon Moxley won the vacant title by defeating stablemate Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions finals, he addressed the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Moxley posed on...
WWE NXT Star Calls Seth Rollins His Father
Seth Rollins has been very successful during his almost 10-year WWE career, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014, becoming a Grand Slam Champion, winning the Royal Rumble in 2019, and has even helped train a future up and comer down in "NXT." WWE tweeted out a video compilation of moves that Nathan Frazer pulled out in his most recent match on "NXT" against Axiom, such as a Superplex into another Suplex variation and a Phoenix Splash, moves that Rollins does in some matches. Frazer responded to WWE's post by saying: "Like father, like son 👀 @WWERollins."
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley questions Khamzat Chimaev’s last two weigh-ins: ‘He’s not gonna make 170’
Khamzat Chimaev will have a lot to prove in his next time out. UFC 279 saw an unprecedented last-minute shuffling of its final three bouts after the undefeated “Borz” missed weight by a whopping seven and a half pounds on weigh-in day. Chimaev’s unprofessionalism led to him being pulled from his main event matchup opposite Nate Diaz and slotted in the co-main event against Kevin Holland.
Tom Hardy submits opponent during Jiu-Jitsu tournament before going on to win gold
Tom Hardy stunned spectators by submitting his opponent in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition before going on to win gold.The actor, 45, dressed in blue robes, secretly entered the event in Milton Keynes on Saturday, 17 September.Mr Hardy hooked his arm around his opponent’s neck and was declared winner by submission within just 20 seconds.Event sponsor Sean Rosborough said organisers kept Mr Hardy’s appearance under wraps.“He was brilliant. A lot of people were asking for photos, and coming up to him, and he had no problem with that all,” he added.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Culture secretary hints at scrapping BBC license feePiers Morgan defends Holly and Phil over ‘ridiculous’ queue jumping controversyYoung polar bears explore arctic together after forming ‘remarkable’ friendship
