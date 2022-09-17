ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

bceagles.com

Eagles and Terriers Draw in Battle of Comm Ave

BOSTON – Despite a 7-0 advantage in shots on goal, Boston College played to a scoreless draw with Boston University in non-conference action on Tuesday night at Nickerson Field. Boston College (2-2-3, 0-1-1 ACC) extended its unbeaten streak in the series against BU to nine games (7-0-2). The Eagles...
BOSTON, MA
bceagles.com

BC Heads to North Carolina to Face Duke, UNC

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Boston College women's soccer team will head to the state of North Carolina for two ACC contests against two top-ranked teams this week, facing #3 Duke on Thursday night before taking on the #2 Tar Heels on Sunday afternoon. Both games will air on...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
bceagles.com

Eagles Head Down Comm Ave for Tuesday Clash at BU

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College travels down Comm Ave on Tuesday night for a 6 p.m. non-conference match against Boston University at Nickerson Field. All the action will be streamed on ESPN+. SCOUTING THE TERRIERS. • BU enters the matchup at 2-2-2 overall but lost its Patriot League...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bceagles.com

Family Weekend Football Game Set for Noon Kickoff

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television broadcast partners announced the kickoff times and network designation for week five football games on Monday morning. Boston College will host Louisville at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1 for a noon ET kickoff on ACC Network. The contest...
BOSTON, MA
bceagles.com

Birdball Alumni Weekend Set for Oct. 7-8

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- The Boston College baseball alumni weekend is set for Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. The Eagles host an alumni BP and BBQ ahead of their fall scrimmage against Merrimack Friday night. BC football then takes on Clemson on Saturday with a Birdball alumni tailgate to take place on the Heights.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bceagles.com

Eagles Begin Fall Slate with Harvard Fall Classic

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- The Eagles' got their fall season started over the weeknd, competing in the Harvard Fall Classic from Friday to Sunday. Boston College competed against five other schools including Boston University, Harvard, University of North Texas, Providence College, and University of Rhode Island. Freshman Seren Agar got on...
HARVARD, MA

