Black Mountain, NC

ourstate.com

The 1980s: The City That Almost Wasn’t

The Decades Series: Read the full series by Philip Gerard. Many cities are known for signature landmarks. Others build a piece of their legacy on what wasn’t constructed — what was instead preserved and transformed. Such is the story of Asheville and the downtown mall that never was.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Lake Glenville is a Hidden Gem in Western NC

Lake Glenville in Jackson County, NC is truly a hidden gem, perfect for families especially who love the outdoors, and a peaceful retreat away from our busy lives. Thanks Jackson County, North Carolina for inviting us to spend a weekend at Lake Glenville. The Cashiers area of Western North Carolina...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Kid Friendly Hikes Near Asheville, North Carolina

When we arrived in Asheville, North Carolina we were excited to get out and hit the trails! There are SO many hikes you can take that we had to do a lot of research to find what we thought would be the best hikes for our kids (8, 6, 6, 4). Below is a list of the best kid friendly hikes near asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
Ridgeway, NC
East Lake, NC
Black Mountain, NC
Black Mountain, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Fox News: Asheville Is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous

Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Weekend Away: New Grand Bohemian Lodge on Reedy River and Falls, Greenville, SC

Yet another stunning addition to the Kessler Collection has been unveiled, this time alongside huge rocks with rushing water amid tumbling low-level waterfalls in Greenville, in a region fondly called Upcountry South Carolina. The Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville officially took its place in the Autograph Collection as well with a September 15, 2022, ribbon cutting attended by both Kessler Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler and Greenville’s Mayor Knox White along with key team members who made the stunning property a reality — a gargantuan seven-year effort with a $100-million-plus investment.
GREENVILLE, SC
Outsider.com

Two Bull Elk Clash in Brutal Battle Over Female During Rut

For the safety of both visitors and wildlife, the National Parks Service asks that visitors maintain a distance of at least 50 yards between themselves and elk at all times. And during the annual rut, it’s best to bump that number up a little higher. Elk aren’t known for their hostility by any means but mating season often brings out the aggressive side of bulls.
CHEROKEE, NC
hotelnewsresource.com

Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville Opens in South Carolina

The Kessler Collection celebrated the grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. The newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. "After years of planning, we're proud to see our vision of natural...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

The Haunted Farm gears up for its 12th spooky season

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The proclaimed best haunt in Western North Carolina is gearing up to open for its 12th season. Crews at The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville are putting the finishing touches on their attraction ahead of its opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022. "We've got a lot...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Man tries to burn down tent with man inside in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department say they charged a man for hitting a man with a baseball bat and attempting to burn down his tent while he was inside. Officers say that the victim reportedly told them that a man assaulted him with a baseball bat, doused him and his tent in lighter fluid while he was inside it, and tried to set his tent on fire.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Deputies in Orange County are investigating the killings of two students near Mebane. Relatives confirmed the victims were 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. Investigators say riders on an ATV found the victims' bodies on a trail this past weekend. Detectives say both victims...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who recently moved to Asheville and won $1 million on a Big Cash Payout scratch-off ticket said the prize “couldn’t have come at a better time.”. Jeremy Hartzell, 25, said he moved to Asheville to rent, but now he’s able to...
ASHEVILLE, NC

