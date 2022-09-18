Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourstate.com
The 1980s: The City That Almost Wasn’t
The Decades Series: Read the full series by Philip Gerard. Many cities are known for signature landmarks. Others build a piece of their legacy on what wasn’t constructed — what was instead preserved and transformed. Such is the story of Asheville and the downtown mall that never was.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Lake Glenville is a Hidden Gem in Western NC
Lake Glenville in Jackson County, NC is truly a hidden gem, perfect for families especially who love the outdoors, and a peaceful retreat away from our busy lives. Thanks Jackson County, North Carolina for inviting us to spend a weekend at Lake Glenville. The Cashiers area of Western North Carolina...
cohaitungchi.com
Kid Friendly Hikes Near Asheville, North Carolina
When we arrived in Asheville, North Carolina we were excited to get out and hit the trails! There are SO many hikes you can take that we had to do a lot of research to find what we thought would be the best hikes for our kids (8, 6, 6, 4). Below is a list of the best kid friendly hikes near asheville.
WXII 12
Best places to see fall colors in the North Carolina mountains over the next few weeks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fall is in the air, and for many people, that means a trip to see the fall foliage in the North Carolina mountains. There’s nothing like a weekend getaway or even a day trip to enjoy a ridge along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The colors from the mountain tops and overlooks are always breathtaking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
avlwatchdog.org
Fox News: Asheville Is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
WLOS.com
Be bear aware: Black bear activity increasing as population prepares for winter months
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year when black bears in the mountains begin to bulk up for winter. Bear experts say the next six to eight weeks are a busy time for black bears, with the growing population getting hungrier than usual. "Typically a bear will...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Weekend Away: New Grand Bohemian Lodge on Reedy River and Falls, Greenville, SC
Yet another stunning addition to the Kessler Collection has been unveiled, this time alongside huge rocks with rushing water amid tumbling low-level waterfalls in Greenville, in a region fondly called Upcountry South Carolina. The Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville officially took its place in the Autograph Collection as well with a September 15, 2022, ribbon cutting attended by both Kessler Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler and Greenville’s Mayor Knox White along with key team members who made the stunning property a reality — a gargantuan seven-year effort with a $100-million-plus investment.
Two Bull Elk Clash in Brutal Battle Over Female During Rut
For the safety of both visitors and wildlife, the National Parks Service asks that visitors maintain a distance of at least 50 yards between themselves and elk at all times. And during the annual rut, it’s best to bump that number up a little higher. Elk aren’t known for their hostility by any means but mating season often brings out the aggressive side of bulls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotelnewsresource.com
Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville Opens in South Carolina
The Kessler Collection celebrated the grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. The newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. "After years of planning, we're proud to see our vision of natural...
my40.tv
The Haunted Farm gears up for its 12th spooky season
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The proclaimed best haunt in Western North Carolina is gearing up to open for its 12th season. Crews at The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville are putting the finishing touches on their attraction ahead of its opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022. "We've got a lot...
WLOS.com
Pardee urges state to reject all 3 bids to bring more hospital beds to the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As three hospital systems compete to fill the need for more acute care beds in the mountains, a fourth hospital system is entering the conversation -- but not the competition. The 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan listed the need for 67 more acute care beds...
Serial killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession
"She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats," said Jones. "And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Help McDowell Co. deputies identify this individual
On September 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Rd. in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny.
asheville.com
Buncombe County Continues Emissions Inspections as Three North Carolina Counties End Requirement
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests. Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests. The approval was a result of...
WYFF4.com
Man tries to burn down tent with man inside in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department say they charged a man for hitting a man with a baseball bat and attempting to burn down his tent while he was inside. Officers say that the victim reportedly told them that a man assaulted him with a baseball bat, doused him and his tent in lighter fluid while he was inside it, and tried to set his tent on fire.
Local library causing stir by promoting banned books
A local library is causing a stir by promoting books that have been banned. A listener tip to WORD News revealed that the Travelers Rest branch of the Greenville County Library system, is distributing flyers that have a list of banned books.
I-26 closures scheduled this week
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced planned closures along Interstate 26 East Monday.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Deputies in Orange County are investigating the killings of two students near Mebane. Relatives confirmed the victims were 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. Investigators say riders on an ATV found the victims' bodies on a trail this past weekend. Detectives say both victims...
FOX Carolina
Asheville man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who recently moved to Asheville and won $1 million on a Big Cash Payout scratch-off ticket said the prize “couldn’t have come at a better time.”. Jeremy Hartzell, 25, said he moved to Asheville to rent, but now he’s able to...
Comments / 0