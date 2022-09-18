Read full article on original website
KUTV
Auto-train crash delays TRAX S-Line; bus bridge activated
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Transit Authority on Thursday reported a train vs. vehicle crash that was causing train delays. UTA's S-Line was running behind schedule as a result, and a bus bridge was put into place between the authority's Central Pointe and South Salt Lake stations.
890kdxu.com
Flood Watch For Much Of Southern Utah
(St. George, UT) -- Southern Utah is under a flood watch as another round of monsoon rains are in the forecast for today. The National Weather Service extended the watch all the way north to nearly Park City. Excessive runoff is possible. National park visitors are also being told to pay attention to the flood watch.
Why Does the Catholic Church Oppose Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Gondola?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. We don’t often hear about the intersection between skiing and religion, so when the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City came out in opposition to the proposed Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola, we were curious.
ksl.com
'It's aliens!': Sewer technology tooting causes mysterious music in Salt Lake City homes, toilets
SALT LAKE CITY — People living in downtown Salt Lake City have reported hearing music amid the construction. Musician Rosemary Olsen lives downtown, one block east of State Street. She said she heard a B augmented chord repeatedly outside of her window. "Just really kind of eerie, but it...
kjzz.com
Record salinity levels forces Great Salt Lake Causeway Berm to be raised 4 feet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and the Division of Water Resources modified the breach in the Union Pacific railroad causeway that divides the lake as a result of the growing salinity issues brought on by the Great Salt Lake's shrinking. The...
Mysterious ‘music’ coming from toilets leaves Utah residents baffled – what city officials said about the sewer symphony
STRANGE music coming from the sewer left residents speculating that aliens were to blame before city officials revealed the cause. Neighbors in Salt Lake City, Utah were surprised by the ear-full of tones that emanated from underground during construction in their neighborhood. Musician Rosemary Olsen, who lives downtown, told KSLTV...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake saved almost 3 billion gallons of water this season
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Public Utilities is celebrating that they lowered their water consumption by around 15% since April 1. Salt Lake City Public Utilities is one of the biggest water providers in the state. It provides water to Salt Lake, Millcreek, Cottonwood Heights and other surrounding areas.
Heber Valley Temple location and design announced, construction to begin on October 8
HEBER CITY, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints published a press release on September 20 with details about the location and architecture of the planned construction […]
Wine clubs are now available to Utahns, thanks to local wine brokerage
PARK CITY, Utah – Over two years after Utah State legislature passed House Bill 157, which allowed ‘wine of the month’ clubs in the state, it is now possible to […]
Park Record
Mountain High Outfitters ascends into Park City
One would think a retailer called Mountain High Outfitters would have originated in a place like Park City. But truth be told, the store that will celebrate a grand opening at Canyons Village this weekend is mostly known for its branches located in the south, said owner Christopher Groom. “My...
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
'It's a battle': Why there's a growing fight to stop phragmites around the Great Salt Lake
Phragmites have only been around the Great Salt Lake ecosystem for a few decades, but they cause a lot of problems.
Are the Salt Lake Bees leaving Salt Lake City?
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
Community mourns death of prominent Salt Lake City restaurant owner Valter Nassi
Community members in Utah are mourning the death of prominent Salt Lake City restaurant owner Valter Nassi, who was known for his authentic Tuscan-Italian cuisine and genuine personality.
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
ksl.com
What caused the weekend fire that damaged 10 cars in UVU parking lot?
OREM — Fire investigators determined an engine malfunction was to blame in a fire that destroyed three cars and damaged several others in a parking lot at the Utah Valley University campus over the weekend. "When you get dispatched to a car fire, you expect one unit involved and...
Utah 'Super Speeders' causing havoc at over 100 miles per hour
Since the start of 2019, troopers have stopped more than 21,000 motorists traveling 100 mph or more. It’s enough people to fill Real Salt Lake’s stadium or the LDS Conference Center.
kslnewsradio.com
Bill to help with seamless transition, if Orem votes for its own school district
OREM, Utah — In the November election, Orem residents will vote whether or not to split off from the Alpine School District and create their own school district. If Orem votes to create its own district, Utah Sen. Keith Grover (R-Provo) has opened a bill that would help address questions concerning boundaries.
upr.org
Utah County driver ticketed and charged for driving 115 mph in a 55 zone
A Utah County driver was caught driving way over the speed limit on Tuesday, clocking in at 60 miles per hour over the limit. The 43-year-old man hasn’t had his name publicly released by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, but it was revealed that he has been ticketed and charged with reckless driving.
ksl.com
A Utah train to Idaho? Salt Lake, Boise leaders are working to restore old service
SALT LAKE CITY — Looking for another way to travel into Idaho? There could soon be a train for that. Salt Lake City and Boise leaders are currently working on a plan to restore a large portion of an old passenger rail line, providing new service from Salt Lake City to an area just northwest of Boise in the near future.
