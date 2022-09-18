ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, UT

KUTV

Auto-train crash delays TRAX S-Line; bus bridge activated

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Transit Authority on Thursday reported a train vs. vehicle crash that was causing train delays. UTA's S-Line was running behind schedule as a result, and a bus bridge was put into place between the authority's Central Pointe and South Salt Lake stations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Flood Watch For Much Of Southern Utah

(St. George, UT) -- Southern Utah is under a flood watch as another round of monsoon rains are in the forecast for today. The National Weather Service extended the watch all the way north to nearly Park City. Excessive runoff is possible. National park visitors are also being told to pay attention to the flood watch.
UTAH STATE
The US Sun

Mysterious ‘music’ coming from toilets leaves Utah residents baffled – what city officials said about the sewer symphony

STRANGE music coming from the sewer left residents speculating that aliens were to blame before city officials revealed the cause. Neighbors in Salt Lake City, Utah were surprised by the ear-full of tones that emanated from underground during construction in their neighborhood. Musician Rosemary Olsen, who lives downtown, told KSLTV...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake saved almost 3 billion gallons of water this season

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Public Utilities is celebrating that they lowered their water consumption by around 15% since April 1. Salt Lake City Public Utilities is one of the biggest water providers in the state. It provides water to Salt Lake, Millcreek, Cottonwood Heights and other surrounding areas.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Mountain High Outfitters ascends into Park City

One would think a retailer called Mountain High Outfitters would have originated in a place like Park City. But truth be told, the store that will celebrate a grand opening at Canyons Village this weekend is mostly known for its branches located in the south, said owner Christopher Groom. “My...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Are the Salt Lake Bees leaving Salt Lake City?

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
ksl.com

What caused the weekend fire that damaged 10 cars in UVU parking lot?

OREM — Fire investigators determined an engine malfunction was to blame in a fire that destroyed three cars and damaged several others in a parking lot at the Utah Valley University campus over the weekend. "When you get dispatched to a car fire, you expect one unit involved and...
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Bill to help with seamless transition, if Orem votes for its own school district

OREM, Utah — In the November election, Orem residents will vote whether or not to split off from the Alpine School District and create their own school district. If Orem votes to create its own district, Utah Sen. Keith Grover (R-Provo) has opened a bill that would help address questions concerning boundaries.
OREM, UT

