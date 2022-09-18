ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

49ers QB Trey Lance (ankle) carted off, ruled out vs. Seahawks

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kshuz_0i0lLMfy00
September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) is carted off the field after an injury against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field with an air cast on his lower right leg late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif.

Lance's leg appeared to buckle under him after a short gain on a rushing play. He was quickly ruled out for the game with an ankle injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo entered the game in relief of Lance and started 4-for-4 for 70 yards, capped off by a 38-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ross Dwelley that gave the 49ers a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.

San Francisco kept Garoppolo on a reworked deal for 2022 after it was unable to find a trade partner for the veteran.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Columbus

Inside the Ohioans playing in the NFL this season

Data: NFL; Chart: Axios VisualsIf you were to add up all the current NFL players from Ohio, you could field an entire team plus a full practice roster.State of play: Few other states produce more pros than we do: 74 to kick off this season, Axios Sports' Kendall Baker writes.Nine of them now play for the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.💪 Yes, and: Ohio State is also tied with LSU (52) for the second-most collegiate players currently in the NFL, trailing Alabama's 58. Of note: Six pros have completed the Buckeye State trifecta by playing high school, college and professional football here in Ohio.Punter Kevin Huber, in his 14th year with the Bengals, gets bonus points for playing all three in the same city. The list includes:James Hudson III: Central Catholic (Toledo), University of Cincinnati, BengalsDenzel Ward: Nordonia (Macedonia), OSU, BrownsKareem Hunt: South (Willoughby), Toledo, BrownsKevin Huber: McNicholas (Cincinnati), University of Cincinnati, BengalsJoe Burrow: Athens (The Plains), OSU (prior to transferring to LSU), BengalsSam Hubbard: Moeller (Cincinnati), OSU, Bengals
CINCINNATI, OH
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy