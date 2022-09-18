ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Dolphins rally behind Tua's 6 TD passes to shock Ravens

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvQ8l_0i0lLGNc00
Sep 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to throw during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa rallied the Dolphins from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter and his sixth touchdown pass of the game with 14 seconds remaining pushed Miami past the host Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday.

Tagovailoa shrugged off two first-half interceptions and threw a 7-yard laser to Jaylen Waddle for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, marching 68 yards in six plays to respond to Justin Tucker's 51-yard field goal, a kick that gave Baltimore a brief 38-35 lead with 2:18 on the clock.

"Never did you think we're going to have that many balls thrown over our heads," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "That just can't happen."

NFL Network said the fourth-quarter, 21-point comeback was the first by any team in the past 12 seasons.

Tagovailoa completed 36 of 50 passes for 469 yards and six TD passes, outdueling Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson had nine carries for 119 yards and threw three TD passes for Baltimore, but it wasn't enough. Six TD passes in a game is tied for the second-most in NFL history.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel is 2-0. The Dolphins have won the first two games of the season for the first time since 1996 in the Jimmy Johnson era.

Jackson's 79-yard touchdown run looked like the nail in the coffin for the Dolphins near the end of the third quarter. Baltimore led 35-14.

"I was really hoping we'd get some adversity this game and see how we'd respond to a deficit," McDaniel said. "And apparently they took me way too literal."

But Miami outscored the Ravens 28-3 in the fourth quarter as the comeback began with Tagovailoa's pair of TD passes to Tyreek Hill and another to River Cracraft.

After a quiet three quarters, Hill's second score on as many Miami possessions at the 5:19 mark of the fourth quarter tied the game.

Waddle and Hill had 11 receptions apiece in the game, with Hill totaling 190 yards receiving and Waddle gaining 171 yards. No wide receiver tandem has had 170-plus yards and two touchdowns each in the same game since at least 1950, per the NFL.

Baltimore had two 100-yard receivers: wide receiver Rashod Bateman (4-108) and tight end Mark Andrews (9-104). A final heave from Jackson as time expired fell incomplete with Bateman fighting for the ball in the front of the endzone.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay left the game on the final drive with a concussion. He opened the game with a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
City
Miami, FL
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Local
Maryland Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy