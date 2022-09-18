Read full article on original website
WGME
Maine warden, K-9 find missing New Hampshire woman in woods in South Berwick
SOUTH BERWICK (WGME) – A Maine game warden and his K-9 found a 35-year-old New Hampshire woman, who had been missing since Wednesday, in the woods in South Berwick early Thursday morning. The Maine Warden Service says South Berwick Police found an unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park...
whdh.com
N.H. State Police seek public’s help finding missing vulnerable adult
BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old man who’s considered to be vulnerable. Kyle Frisbie is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was reported missing from his Bow, New Hampshire home at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after leaving home about three hours earlier.
Vermont trooper tickets teen for driving 111 mph
Police said Sean Kelly, 17, was clocked driving 46 MPH over the speed limit on I-89.
Man accused of exposing himself to children at park in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to children at a park in New Hampshire on Monday. Jason Keno, 38, of Manchester, is facing charges including indecent exposure, possession of a controlled drug, falsifying evidence, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.
Authorities investigating triple shooting in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in Lawrence on Thursday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Manchester Street just after 7 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Fire Department. All three...
Thetford woman severely hurt in Randolph motorcycle crash
Vermont State Police say Mariah Mears of Thetford crashed on Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
Boston 25 News
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southern New Hampshire
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of southern New Hampshire on Thursday morning. The warning is in effect for east central Rockingham County until 8:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include Portsmouth, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Newington, Stratham, Seabrook, Rye, Newmarket,...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia resident charged in connection with bike thefts
LACONIA — The investigation into the theft of two performance bicycles has led to the arrest of a local resident. Laconia police arrested Robert E. Leroux, 49, of Endicott Street North in Laconia, and charged him with two counts of receiving stolen property and a charge of theft by deception — all felonies.
fallriverreporter.com
Motorcycle rider suffers serious head injury after being thrown from bike in weekend crash
A local man is suffering from serious injuries after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. According to Warwick Police, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Warwick Police Department responded to the intersection of West Shore Road and Main Avenue for a report a motorcycle accident. Warwick Police Officers arrived on scene and learned that a male operator was traveling east on Main Avenue in the left-hand lane. The motorcycle appears to have been attempting to navigate a left hand turn onto West Shore Road when the operator lost control of the motorcycle and impacted the curb on West Shore Road and was thrown from the motorcycle.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man arrested after police find 37 animals, injured elderly woman in stolen U-Haul
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Hampshire man is facing over three dozen charges after police in Florida uncovered 35 cats, two dogs and an injured elderly woman in a stolen U-Haul. New Port Richey police in Florida said the U-Haul was reported stolen to Newport, New Hampshire...
ems1.com
Police: Mass. man urinates near station door, gives EMT his car keys
MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court. Mark Landry,...
WMUR.com
Deadly crash under investigation in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, N.H. — A deadly crash in Pembroke is under investigation. Pembroke Police Chief Gary Gaskell told News 9 that the two-vehicle crash was at North Pembroke Road and Borough Road. The crash is still under investigation but police believe speed is a factor. "We have a two car...
WMUR.com
Man dies in Strafford motorcycle crash
STRAFFORD, N.H. — A man died after crashing a motorcycle Friday in Strafford, police said. Strafford police said the man was ejected from the motorcycle. Authorities are not revealing his identity until his family is notified. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. Traffic has been...
Husband of Kassandra Sweeney, Northfield, New Hampshire mother who was slain with her 2 sons, told police he feared for his family’s safety days before their killing, report says
The husband of Kassandra Sweeney, the 25-year-old New Hampshire woman who was found slain with her two young sons in August, told police days before the deaths of his wife and children that he was worried about their safety, according to law enforcement reports. Police logs indicate that 12 days...
NHPR
Two N.H. teenagers accused of violating state civil rights law
Two 17-year-olds in New Hampshire are accused of carving racist messages inside a high school bathroom that identified and violated the civil rights of a Black student, the state attorney general's office said Tuesday. The civil complaints allege that on April 20, the teens carved the messages at John Stark...
Records Show Keene Police’s Famed Ex-Detective Caught in Lies
See the EES Laurie List Dec. 29, 2021 here: https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/partialEES.pdf. See most recent list and Attorney General John Formella’s July 5 compliance report: https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ees-list-3.pdf. By DAMIEN FISHER, InDepthNH.org. James McLaughlin retired from the Keene Police Department as a respected investigator with a reputation for his dogged pursuit of some...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire police warn of increasing number of sextortion cases
FREMONT, N.H. — Police in Fremont are warning about an uptick in blackmail threats on popular social media apps relate to sextortion. Sextortion happens when intimate photos are exchanged through social media or text, and one person threatens to share them publicly unless they're paid. "Over the last four...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man held after being accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman while being in possession of ghost gun
A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges as he has been accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman while being in illegal possession of an apparent “ghost gun”. The preliminary investigation suggests that, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Chief of Police Ryan Columbus, at approximately 11:07 a.m. on September 13, there was an altercation between 22-year-old Jonathan Perry, of Peabody, and the victim in the area of Old Boston Road in Tewksbury. Perry allegedly grabbed the victim and held her in a vehicle he was operating against her will, both physically and by using verbal threats.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
WCVB
Nashua, New Hampshire, woman accused of kidnapping girl, taking her to football game
A Nashua woman has been accused of kidnapping a 10-year-old girl and taking her to a high school football game. Police said Gabrielle Belanger, 22, allegedly approached the girl while she was out playing with a friend Friday evening and took her to a football game. When an unrelated fight...
