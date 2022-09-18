Read full article on original website
Related
wgan.com
Game warden K9 helps find missing New Hampshire woman in South Berwick
A Maine game warden and K9 located a missing New Hampshire woman in a Maine state park. The Maine Warden Service says K9 Luna and Game Warden Michael Latti found the woman in Vaughan Woods State Park in South Berwick. After an unattended vehicle was spotted in the park Wednesday...
Shocking Find Reveals 100-Year-Old Secret in the Walls of a New Hampshire Home
You've heard the stories of the home renovation that leads to a pile of gold, stashed money in the walls, or hidden treasures between the framework, right?. This is one of those stories. Well, this is one of those stories minus the profit or any monetary value. For the past...
WGME
94-year-old Massachusetts man killed in Saco crash
SACO (WGME) -- Police say a 94-year-old Massachusetts man was killed after the car he was in crashed into a traffic light pole in Saco on Tuesday. According to police, a Mercedes, driven by an 87-year-old Massachusetts woman, failed to negotiate a curve, jumped the curb, and hit a traffic light pole near 100 Main Street around 5 p.m.
GoFundMe Created to Support Family of Maine Toddler That Passed Away Over The Weekend
Following a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, a Maine family is reeling from the death of their 2-year-old son. Saturday, at their home in Naples, Maine, a young boy was tragically killed after being struck by the truck and camper his father was moving in the driveway. Since...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
N.H. State Police seek public’s help finding missing vulnerable adult
BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old man who’s considered to be vulnerable. Kyle Frisbie is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was reported missing from his Bow, New Hampshire home at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after leaving home about three hours earlier.
Runaway Dog From Maine Turnpike Crash Found by Trooper
The last of the hunting dogs that ran from a crash scene on the Maine Turnpike was found safe in the woods along the highway on Saturday night. Ten beagle hunting dogs were in a cage in the back of a 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup Wednesday morning heading northbound when driver William Funkhouser, 38, of Baker, West Virginia, fell asleep at the wheel, according to Maine State Police. The Tacoma swerved into the path of a tractor truck and went off the road, opening the cage.
WMUR.com
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A man involvedin a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike connector in Rochester on Saturday night has died. Police said the crash happened after Kevin Komosa's motorcycle crossed the center line and went off the road. Komosa, 41, of Whately, Massachusetts, died at Frisbie Memorial Hospital, police...
wgan.com
Broken fence to blame for fatal accident on Scarborough cliff walk
A Georgia woman who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling about 30 feet from a cliff walk in Scarborough has died. Police say 54-year-old Romona Gowens fell off the cliff walk around 10:30 a.m. Monday. She had been leaning on a fence when it broke. Gowens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Victim of Saco crash identified by police
SACO, Maine — Saco police identified the victim of Tuesday evening's crash in the area of 100 Main Street in Saco. Allan Zenowitz, 94, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene in a 2022 white Mercedes, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Wednesday. Zenowitz was a passenger in the vehicle.
WPFO
Police on scene of fatal crash on Main Street in Saco
SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says it is on the scene of a fatal crash on Main Street. Police say the crash happened around 4:55 p.m. in the area of 100 Main Street. Officers say a white Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound when it left the road and...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine's Sam Rogers shares how he has changed since losing his brother to suicide
PORTLAND, Maine — Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States and in Maine, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In Maine, 234 died by suicide in 2022. It was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 35 in the state.
wabi.tv
Woman dies after 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk
(WMTW) - Officials say the woman who fell from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning has died. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Officials say the fall happened in the Prouts Neck area. Gowens’ sister, as well as an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
Topsham emergency clinic to close
TOPSHAM (WGME) – A Topsham emergency clinic is closing its doors. Central Maine Healthcare, which owns "Maine Urgent Care," says it will close at the end of the month. A spokesperson for the company says they will close and consolidate the Topsham location with their Lewiston location. They say...
This House in Kennebunkport is Allegedly the Most Haunted Home in Maine
Maine is a beautiful and scenic state with locals staying for generations and tourists flocking every season. We have majestic mountains, gorgeous rocky shores, and tall pines you can get lost in. Regardless of our beauty, we are still in a spooky state with hauntings that will make your hair...
Maine Meteorologist Keith Carson Buries Himself on Portland Radio Station’s Facebook Post
If there's one thing you can say about NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Keith Carson -- he definitely doesn't have an ego. And if he does, it's not a massively annoying one where he thinks his crap doesn't stink. The man is a master of self-deprecation and it almost seems like he lives to roast himself.
americanmilitarynews.com
Civil War soldier executed in Maine for desertion may have been disabled
William Laird’s grave sits in a copse of trees, down an unmarked dirt road in Berwick, overlooking hayfields he worked during the first half of the 19th century. Laird’s marble tombstone, once forgotten for generations, lays flat, alone and broken into two pieces. It rests on a bed of red pine spills, under two small American flags.
newscentermaine.com
Power outages expected in Maine as Hurricane Fiona barrels up the coast
PORTLAND, Maine — What is "bombogenesis?" According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it's a "midlatitude cyclone that rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 mb in 24 hours." That's what you see below with the isobars tightly wrapped next to each other. An observed mean sea level pressure...
wabi.tv
Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples
NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
NECN
Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Off Cliff in Maine
A woman from Georgia died after falling 30 feet off the edge of a cliff walk Monday in Scarborough, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. The woman was identified by officials as Romona Gowens, 55, of Calhoun, Georgia, according to the Maine news outlet. Emergency crews found the...
Boston 25 News
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southern New Hampshire
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of southern New Hampshire on Thursday morning. The warning is in effect for east central Rockingham County until 8:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include Portsmouth, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Newington, Stratham, Seabrook, Rye, Newmarket,...
Comments / 1