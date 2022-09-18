ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Buddha, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Buddha is a four-year-old male Siberian husky mix who loves to show his affection. He likes to choose his own canine friends, so it is preferable he meets with any of your current furry friends to see if they get along. The shelter is also unsure how he would be with cats, and it is best if he joins a household with kids who are 10 years old and older.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO