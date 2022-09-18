Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Dear Wellsville NY: Stay great, stay safe, and stay strong
A letter from long time resident Mike Howell to his community:. There have been many great people who have made this southwestern NY village what it is today . The ambiance of history, today with yesterday, blends together like that of a Currier and Ives painting. The far end of...
First ever community baby shower to be held in Hornell
The first community baby shower event in Hornell, N.Y.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben Local History Awareness Week Set for October 4th-8th
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County's local history awareness week returns this fall. The event, which will focus on aspects of the county's history of transportation, will take place the week of October 4th at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum in Hammondsport. Guides from local historical societies at the museum...
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thehomepagenetwork.com
Restoration at the Wellsboro Cemetery
WELLSBORO — It only takes a small spark, to ignite a flame. That’s what Cheryl Furrow, Cemetery Director saw happen these past few weeks. A local couple were meeting with Cheryl about purchasing a burial plot at the Wellsboro Cemetery and the gentleman commented on the rough shape of the platform outside the office. The boards were rickety, loose, and most of the wood was rotten having seen too many winters. Cheryl apologized but was quickly surprised when the man offered to “see what he could do.”
NewsChannel 36
Spongy Moths in the Southern Tier
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- Spongy moths, known as Lymantria dispar, are known to cause foliage damage to gardens and trees. People in the Southern Tier are also feeling the effects of their presence with itchiness and hives on their skin. Margaret Royall is the Master Gardener Volunteer Program Coordinator...
NewsChannel 36
Shick Family Charity Golf Classic Raises $12,000 for St. James Foundation
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - Members of the Shick family gathered at the Hornell Golf Club on July 1st for the eighth annual Shick Family Golf Classic to support the St. James Foundation. The event raised $12,000 and the money will be used to support programs and services for St. James...
Local High School Senior looking to make it big in the fashion industry
(WETM) – Katie Morse, a resident of Pine Valley, knew from an early age she wanted to be a fashion model. While she was involved in singing, acting, and even performed at many talent shows, she knew modeling was her dream goal. That dream came true for Morse in November of 2021. Morse explains how […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsChannel 36
Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding
(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
newyorkupstate.com
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
traveltasteandtour.com
Unique Vineyard Stays on Seneca Lake in Yates County, NY
The Finger Lakes in New York is a unique destination for any occasion and traveler. Yates County is situated right in the center of the beautiful, world-renowned wine country. One of the most popular, largest lakes that draws people near and far is Seneca Lake, a perfect place to call your home base while visiting.
NewsChannel 36
Missing Cats in Painted Post
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 713 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Carlton Ladue Jr. to Dennis and Linda Corson for $80,000. On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 47 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Rocket Mortgage LLC to Roger McKee for $35,555.
Horseheads Walmart to lose paper bags next month
The Chemung County store said it will soon stop selling paper bags altogether.
13 WHAM
Mother concerned her daughter may be moved from group home
Canandaigua, N.Y. — An Ontario County mother is reaching out to the state for help. Barring a last-minute change, Jennifer Welch, 50, will be forced to leave the only home she's known for 25 years. The reason? Lack of staff. "And what they are saying is they don’t... they...
WHEC TV-10
Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers
PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
NewsChannel 36
Meet Buddha, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Buddha, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Buddha is a four-year-old male Siberian husky mix who loves to show his affection. He likes to choose his own canine friends, so it is preferable he meets with any of your current furry friends to see if they get along. The shelter is also unsure how he would be with cats, and it is best if he joins a household with kids who are 10 years old and older.
NewsChannel 36
NY-23rd Congressional Candidate Nick Langworthy Visits Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - Today, Republican candidate for New York's 23rd district, Nick Langworthy made a campaign stop in Corning. Langworthy was in Centerway Square talking about inflation and the high price of home heating. He says the national grid is anticipating a 39 percent increase in the cost to...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Warns of Military Discharge Scam
BATH, NY (WENY) -- The Steuben County clerk is warning residents of a scam targeting people who served in the military. According to county clerk Judy Hunter, a company out of Phoenix, Arizona named DD214 DIRECT is contacting military veterans, offering to provide copies of their military discharge papers for a fee. The company says it charges $79 for a hard copy, or $119 for an e-mail copy with a hard copy to follow.
NewsChannel 36
Crews respond to chimney fire in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- First responders were called out to a house fire in Chemung County Thursday night. The fire happened on the 200 block of Kiser Road in the Town of Horseheads around 7:15 p.m. Firefighters says it was a chimney fire, which started in a wood stove. The...
Comments / 0