Painted Post, NY

wellsvillesun.com

Dear Wellsville NY: Stay great, stay safe, and stay strong

A letter from long time resident Mike Howell to his community:. There have been many great people who have made this southwestern NY village what it is today . The ambiance of history, today with yesterday, blends together like that of a Currier and Ives painting. The far end of...
WELLSVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben Local History Awareness Week Set for October 4th-8th

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County's local history awareness week returns this fall. The event, which will focus on aspects of the county's history of transportation, will take place the week of October 4th at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum in Hammondsport. Guides from local historical societies at the museum...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Daily Orange

Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
LAFAYETTE, NY
City
Painted Post, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

Restoration at the Wellsboro Cemetery

WELLSBORO — It only takes a small spark, to ignite a flame. That’s what Cheryl Furrow, Cemetery Director saw happen these past few weeks. A local couple were meeting with Cheryl about purchasing a burial plot at the Wellsboro Cemetery and the gentleman commented on the rough shape of the platform outside the office. The boards were rickety, loose, and most of the wood was rotten having seen too many winters. Cheryl apologized but was quickly surprised when the man offered to “see what he could do.”
WELLSBORO, PA
NewsChannel 36

Spongy Moths in the Southern Tier

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- Spongy moths, known as Lymantria dispar, are known to cause foliage damage to gardens and trees. People in the Southern Tier are also feeling the effects of their presence with itchiness and hives on their skin. Margaret Royall is the Master Gardener Volunteer Program Coordinator...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding

(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
HORNELL, NY
traveltasteandtour.com

Unique Vineyard Stays on Seneca Lake in Yates County, NY

The Finger Lakes in New York is a unique destination for any occasion and traveler. Yates County is situated right in the center of the beautiful, world-renowned wine country. One of the most popular, largest lakes that draws people near and far is Seneca Lake, a perfect place to call your home base while visiting.
YATES COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Cats in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
PAINTED POST, NY
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 713 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Carlton Ladue Jr. to Dennis and Linda Corson for $80,000. On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 47 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Rocket Mortgage LLC to Roger McKee for $35,555.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Mother concerned her daughter may be moved from group home

Canandaigua, N.Y. — An Ontario County mother is reaching out to the state for help. Barring a last-minute change, Jennifer Welch, 50, will be forced to leave the only home she's known for 25 years. The reason? Lack of staff. "And what they are saying is they don’t... they...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers

PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
PHELPS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Meet Buddha, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Buddha, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Buddha is a four-year-old male Siberian husky mix who loves to show his affection. He likes to choose his own canine friends, so it is preferable he meets with any of your current furry friends to see if they get along. The shelter is also unsure how he would be with cats, and it is best if he joins a household with kids who are 10 years old and older.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

NY-23rd Congressional Candidate Nick Langworthy Visits Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - Today, Republican candidate for New York's 23rd district, Nick Langworthy made a campaign stop in Corning. Langworthy was in Centerway Square talking about inflation and the high price of home heating. He says the national grid is anticipating a 39 percent increase in the cost to...
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Warns of Military Discharge Scam

BATH, NY (WENY) -- The Steuben County clerk is warning residents of a scam targeting people who served in the military. According to county clerk Judy Hunter, a company out of Phoenix, Arizona named DD214 DIRECT is contacting military veterans, offering to provide copies of their military discharge papers for a fee. The company says it charges $79 for a hard copy, or $119 for an e-mail copy with a hard copy to follow.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Crews respond to chimney fire in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- First responders were called out to a house fire in Chemung County Thursday night. The fire happened on the 200 block of Kiser Road in the Town of Horseheads around 7:15 p.m. Firefighters says it was a chimney fire, which started in a wood stove. The...
HORSEHEADS, NY

