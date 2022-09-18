ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden to host 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03F5Jg_0i0lIJqk00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves at the White House.

Biden is getting in the Sept. 26 visit with just about a week before the 2022 regular season wraps up and playoffs begin. The Braves beat the Houston Astros in six games last year. The Braves are in second place in the National League East standings with 91 wins. Post-season begins Oct. 7.

The president, regardless of party, often honors major league and some college sports champions with a White House ceremony, typically nonpartisan affairs in which the commander in chief pays tribute to the champs’ prowess, poses for photos and comes away with a team jersey.

Those visits were highly charged in the previous administration. Many athletes took issue with President Donald Trump's policies and rhetoric on policing, immigration and more. Trump, for his part, didn’t take kindly to the criticism from athletes or their on-field expressions of political opinion.

Under Biden, the tradition appears to be back. He's hosted the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the White House.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

All Rise: Aaron Judge tricks entire Yankee stadium, and Fox broadcast, into thinking he hit 61st homer

There's nothing quite like the atmosphere of baseball during a home run chase, and Aaron Judge's adventures on Thursday showed that and more. Entering the game against the Boston Red Sox with 60 homers on the year and needing one more to match Roger Maris for the longstanding American League record, Judge didn't get many opportunities to make history. Despite Red Sox manager Alex Cora saying his pitchers would "attack" Judge like usual, the MVP candidate was walked in three of his first four plate appearances.
MLB
960 The Ref

Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

BOSTON — (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended Ime Udoka for a full year, banning the coach who led them to the NBA Finals last spring for the entire 2022-23 season over what two people with knowledge of the matter said was an improper relationship with a member of the organization.
BOSTON, MA
960 The Ref

Cardinals minor leaguer left red-faced after flipping bat and rounding bases ... on a flyout

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Delvin Pérez did not hit a home run in the sixth inning on Thursday. That was news to Delvin Pérez. Facing the Atlanta Braves-affiliated Gwinnett Stripers in Triple-A, Pérez crushed a ball to left field that, on most nights, would usually be a home run. It had the exit velocity, it had the hang time, it had the sound. Those watching had every reason to be surprised when wind knocked the ball fell into the glove of Stripers left-fielder Justyn-Henry Malloy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
960 The Ref

Judge falls just short of 61, Yanks clinch playoff berth

NEW YORK — (AP) — Aaron Judge turned around a fastball in the ninth inning, and the already-standing crowd of 43,123 at Yankee Stadium erupted in noise, wondering, hoping he had hit a record-tying 61st home run and clinched a playoff berth with one mighty swing. Seconds later,...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
960 The Ref

US builds 4-1 lead over Internationals in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — American red numbers filled the electronic scoreboards Thursday in the Presidents Cup, an outcome that surprised no one for these one-sided matches. “Somebody came on the radio and said, ‘Yeah, but we’re 1 up in three matches and those can flip real quick,'"...
GOLF
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
80K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy