Long Beach, CA

Passengers bound for Hawaii receive mid-flight ukulele lessons

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Passengers onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Friday received a little mid-flight lesson they’re not soon to forget.

Calling it the “first ever in-flight ukulele lesson,” Guitar Center gave each passenger a taste of Hawaii’s favorite instrument to help pass the time on the six-hour flight, KTLA-TV reported.

“I’ve taught students through Guitar Center Lessons since 2014, but never in an airplane,” Alexandra Windsor, educational affairs specialist for Guitar Center Lessons, stated in a news release.

“It was inspiring to see how quickly passengers of all ages picked up the ukulele – many with no musical background,” she added.

According to WTXF-TV, the music instrument retailer worked with the airline to arrange the surprise in-flight tutorial as a means of welcoming the travelers to Hawaii.

In turn, passengers onboard the Boeing 737-800 were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele, along with a Road Runner carrying case, and taught to play “Hello, Aloha. How are you?” before touching down, KTLA reported.

“The ukulele is the perfect instrument for beginners, and it shows just how fun and easy learning something new can be,” Windsor stated.

960 The Ref

Recreational marijuana measure OK’d for Arkansas ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday said voters can decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana, overturning a state panel's decision to block the measure from the November ballot. Justices granted a request by Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group behind the proposal, to...
ARKANSAS STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

