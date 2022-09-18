Read full article on original website
MLB roundup: Brewers' Kolten Wong swats 3 HRs vs. Reds
Kolten Wong hit a career-high three home runs and had five RBIs as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers opened a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds with a 5-1 victory on Thursday.
HOLD -- Brady-Rodgers, Dolphins-Bills lead weekend sports schedule
High-octane NFL games top the weekend sports schedule, following dozens of college football battles. A Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins division test and an Aaron Rodgers-Tom Brady duel are the most anticipated matchups.
