ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 3

By Mo Castillo, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdAs5_0i0lHrSJ00

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 3.

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets (20 percent rostered)

Do the Jets have a new No. 1 wide receiver?

Perhaps that's too strong, but Wilson definitely delivered a performance worthy of his first-round draft standing. The Jets' comeback-from-behind victory over the Cleveland Browns was fueled by Wilson, the rookie wide receiver who delivered a monstrous 14-8-102-2 line in the 31-30 win.

Incredibly, Wilson actually left the game to go into the medical tent, but he eventually returned and shined.

In a year where wide receivers already look to be taking over the fantasy landscape, Wilson dropping this line in just HIS SECOND CAREER GAME is stunning. That 20 percent rostership should catapult in the coming days.

Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins (43% rostered)

Much was made about the Dolphins' backfield this past fantasy draft season. Ultimately, most of the fantasy community agreed: Go where the money is. And the money went to Chase Edmonds in the offseason.

In Week 2, however, it was a familiar face for head coach Mike McDaniel who led the backfield for the Dolphins in their comeback 42-38 win against the Ravens.

Mostert rushed 11 times for 51 yards and caught all three of his targets for 28 yards. In comparison, Edmonds rushed just five times for 33 yards and caught one ball for eight yards.

It seems Miami's backfield is more muddled than we thought it would be. And considering the running games McDaniel has orchestrated in the past, we're going to want parts of this backfield — especially with how potent this Dolphins offense looked in Week 2.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders (42%)

Here we are yet again, suggesting ANOTHER of Carson Wentz's weapons, after doing the same a week ago.

How did we end up here?

Well, even though the Commanders lost 36-27 to the Lions, Wentz had another 300+ yard passing day, making use of the potent receiving weapons. Rookie receiver Jahan Dotson delivered again, collecting four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown — his third of the year.

It might be too early to say such a thing, but Wentz might just be good enough to keep three receivers — Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Dotson — fantasy relevant.

If nothing else, Dotson has shown a nose for the end zone. Go get him.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Cardinals Released Former Chiefs Wide Receiver Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals made a minor change to their roster this Tuesday, waiving wide receiver Andre Baccellia. Baccellia, 25, had two receptions for 12 yards through the first two games of the regular season. Arizona's passing attack isn't exactly reliant on Baccellia. Zach Ertz, Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, James Conner,...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
Yardbarker

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Got Off To Rough Start With Buccaneers

Cole Beasley's first practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't get off to an auspicious start. Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight shared video of the veteran wide receiver having trouble handling the first punt he tried to field on Wednesday. Not a flattering highlight. But, we're still expecting...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Wr#Rb
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets

How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
NFL
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10

Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

The best Ravens fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens fell victim to a furious rally from the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, and ended up shockingly losing a game in which they led by three touchdowns with just over 12 minutes left by a score of 42-38. Still, it’s clear that the Ravens are in a good spot, and their offense is as lethal as ever, even with the stunning defeat at the front of Baltimore’s mind.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Impact player ruled out of Browns-Steelers game

The Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns game is on Thursday and when you have a Thursday game, it limits the amount of recovery time for someone if they pick up an injury the week before. That’s what happened to the Browns as they already ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday’s game.
CLEVELAND, OH
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
80K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy