Bucs' Devin White fires shot at former teammate Jameis Winston: 'We just knew he was going to give us the ball'

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are quite familiar with Jameis Winston's work. Though he's no longer on the team, Winston turned in a vintage performance against the Bucs, throwing 3 interceptions against the team that drafted him.

That's exactly what Buccaneers defenders expected to happen. Following the contest, which the Bucs won 20-10, Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White fired shots at Winston, saying the Bucs knew he would turn the ball over.

White's comments read:

"I mean, when Jameis left our team, everybody knew what he did that last year ... He threw 30 picks. We just knew he would give us the ball."

White is not exaggerating. Winston threw 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in his final year with the Buccaneers. His tenure with the team was defined by turnovers. Winston tossed 88 interceptions in his five seasons with Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers allowed Winston to leave as a free-agent following the 2019 season. He signed with the Saints and mostly sat on the bench his first season. Winston played in seven games in 2021 when Drew Brees was sidelined by injury. Winston entered 2022 as the team's starter.

Winston didn't turn the ball over in Week 1, but that wasn't the case in Week 2. Winston threw three interceptions against the Bucs, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Winston wasn't the only player to turn in an ugly performance. Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore were ejected after brawling during the contest.

The loss dropped the Saints to 1-1. Winston will look to rebound against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

