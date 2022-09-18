The popular Speedmaster-inspired MoonSwatch, a Swatch collaboration with Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Omega, that had watched fans over the moon is touring around Hong Kong in a bespoke car aka ‘Mission to Mars’ rolling planet. Part of the 11 Fiat 500 cars designed after each MoonSwatch colourway, the red car arrived in the city on September 16 and will be roving around various surprise locations for a limited time. Get a chance to snatch a piece of the collection as the watches will be available for purchase on the ‘rolling planet’ like how you would buy in-store.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO