Americas

Time Out Global

Which countries could become republics now that the Queen has died?

The late Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t just the monarch of the UK. Thanks to the complicated legacy of the British Empire, she was also head of state for a whole swathe of other countries around the world, from the Caribbean to Australasia. Even before the Queen passed away on...
U.K.
Time Out Global

How to visit the Queen’s tomb at St George’s Chapel

The Queen’s funeral finally took place yesterday. The service was held at Westminster Hall and the day culminated with a committal service and private burial at the King George VI Memorial Chapel (part of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle) in the evening. Around 800 people attended the...
U.K.
People

See the World Watch Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was televised around the world, and projected to be one of the most-viewed events of all time. See photos of people around the globe watching  Salisbury, England at Salisbury Cathedral Edinburgh, Scotland in Holyrood Park ...
WORLD
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II leaves complex legacy for Aboriginal Australians

Proudly displayed in Narelda Jacobs' childhood home in Australia was a photo of her father, Cedric, meeting Queen Elizabeth II. "As a kid, I grew up looking at her in an aspirational way and thinking: 'Gosh, that's the Queen! And that's my dad receiving an [MBE] order from the Queen!'" the Aboriginal Australian television presenter says.
QUEEN ELIZABETH
Time Out Global

In pictures: We meet the people who laid flowers outside Buckingham Palace

‘As a Londoner, I felt an urge to visit Buckingham Palace on the evening of the Queen’s death,’ says London photographer Orlando Gili. ‘The atmosphere was one of uncertainty and excitement. Lots of people had brought flowers, pressing them into the palace gates. It’s something I’d never seen before.
ENTERTAINMENT
Time Out Global

5 foods that (almost) make us proud to be British

If you’re from the UK, beige food is just another part of growing up. It’s the boiled egg and soldiers you’d eat before school, the stodgy fruit trifle you gobbled at your grandparents’ house on Boxing Day, the dollop of bubble and squeak from your local greasy spoon that cured that particularly shitty hangover.
FOOD & DRINKS
UPI News

'Wolf Hall' author Hilary Mantel dead at 70

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Historical fiction writer Hilary Mantel has died at the age of 70. "We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel, and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald," her publisher, 4th Estate Books, tweeted Friday. "This...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Time Out Global

Parliament Hill Lido could be getting a major re-vamp

If you love outdoor swimming but prefer the kind of pool that isn’t filled with algae, Parliament Hill Lido may be a firm favourite. One of London’s older lidos, the 84-year-old pool has revealed plans for a swanky new revamp, where it will be kitted out with a new gym, toilets and changing rooms.
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

The UK train strikes are set to start back up again in October

Some people had started talking about a colossal ‘autumn of strikes’ after it was announced that rail workers would be walking out once again in September. But things have changed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and many unions have pushed back their strikes until October. Mick...
TRAFFIC
Time Out Global

The MoonSwatch is going on tour around Hong Kong

The popular Speedmaster-inspired MoonSwatch, a Swatch collaboration with Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Omega, that had watched fans over the moon is touring around Hong Kong in a bespoke car aka ‘Mission to Mars’ rolling planet. Part of the 11 Fiat 500 cars designed after each MoonSwatch colourway, the red car arrived in the city on September 16 and will be roving around various surprise locations for a limited time. Get a chance to snatch a piece of the collection as the watches will be available for purchase on the ‘rolling planet’ like how you would buy in-store.
LIFESTYLE

