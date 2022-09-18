ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouray, CO

Comments / 29

quinn lynn
3d ago

we were there last year.. it's a beautiful place but the roads are a bit scary. lots of twist and turns.. it's scary when you have people passing you and some drive by you speeding.. RIP to the people that lost their lives.

Reply
9
Themod
4d ago

RIP, they were just sight seeing the beautiful scenery. I own a jeep, and you think you can go anywhere on them things, but I learned fast that is not true.

Reply
9
Roger HOEF
4d ago

I previously saw a photo of the so-called road, and it was an accident waiting to happen......

Reply(3)
10
Related
AZFamily

Couple killed in southern Arizona plane crash identified

DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators have identified the two people who died in a plane crash in southern Arizona last week as a married couple from Mexico. Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a DPS trooper on patrol spotted a large plume of smoke near Interstate 8 and Spot Road east of the town of Dateland. In a nearby desert area, the trooper found a small plane on fire.
DATELAND, AZ
Outsider.com

Colorado Off-Roading Tour Car Falls Over 100 Feet Off Cliff, Killing 3

Three people on an off-roading tour died after their car fell more than 100 feet off a cliff in Southwestern Colorado on Monday, Sept. 12. According to Colorado State Patrol Spokesperson Gary Cutler, the group was traveling North on County Road 36 near Yankee Boy Basin between11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. when their Jeep Gladiator slipped off the edge of the road. The Jeep first fell around 110 feet before hitting the ground. Then, it continued to roll down a rocky cliffside for another 142 feet.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body on 14er

A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring the person home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
City
Yuma, AZ
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Yuma, AZ
Accidents
State
Arizona State
City
Ouray, CO
City
Yuma, CO
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Gladiator#Traffic Accident#The Colorado State Patrol#Csp
99.9 The Point

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
kyma.com

Authorities in Arizona look to identify four people killed in fiery crash

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Authorities are trying to identify four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near Sedona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon where the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS Troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
fox10phoenix.com

Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen

The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Texas couple identified as victims in Arizona plane crash last week

PHOENIX – The victims in a small plane in northern Arizona last week have been identified as a married couple from Texas, authorities said Monday. Chad and Brandi Wilson, both 42, were heading from their hometown of Wichita Falls to Las Vegas when their plane went down Tuesday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Victims Identified After Two Small Planes Crash Mid-Air in Colorado: Report

Two small planes crashed mid-air in Colorado recently, and now the victims have been identified from the crash. This past Saturday, September 17, a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos crash mid-air above Boulder County in Colorado. Three people died as a result, and they have been identified as 22-year-old Daniel Wilmouth, 23-year-old Samuel Fisher, and 69-year-old Henry Butler.
COLORADO STATE
KWTX

Authorities ID Texas couple killed in an Arizona plane crash

SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
SELIGMAN, AZ
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy