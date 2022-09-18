Read full article on original website
quinn lynn
3d ago
we were there last year.. it's a beautiful place but the roads are a bit scary. lots of twist and turns.. it's scary when you have people passing you and some drive by you speeding.. RIP to the people that lost their lives.
Themod
4d ago
RIP, they were just sight seeing the beautiful scenery. I own a jeep, and you think you can go anywhere on them things, but I learned fast that is not true.
Roger HOEF
4d ago
I previously saw a photo of the so-called road, and it was an accident waiting to happen......
AZFamily
Couple killed in southern Arizona plane crash identified
DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators have identified the two people who died in a plane crash in southern Arizona last week as a married couple from Mexico. Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a DPS trooper on patrol spotted a large plume of smoke near Interstate 8 and Spot Road east of the town of Dateland. In a nearby desert area, the trooper found a small plane on fire.
Colorado Off-Roading Tour Car Falls Over 100 Feet Off Cliff, Killing 3
Three people on an off-roading tour died after their car fell more than 100 feet off a cliff in Southwestern Colorado on Monday, Sept. 12. According to Colorado State Patrol Spokesperson Gary Cutler, the group was traveling North on County Road 36 near Yankee Boy Basin between11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. when their Jeep Gladiator slipped off the edge of the road. The Jeep first fell around 110 feet before hitting the ground. Then, it continued to roll down a rocky cliffside for another 142 feet.
Colorado Sheepherder Missing Overnight Found 15 Miles From Last Location
A Colorado sheepherder has been found after disappearing overnight in Rio Blanco County. The sheepherder was missing through the night when they were lost outdoors within the Williams Fork area of the county notes the Sheriff’s Office. Before disappearing on Monday, September 12, the sheepherder and his boss were...
Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body on 14er
A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring the person home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
9-year-old boy seriously injured in bear attack while hunting in Alaska; bear shot dead by family member
A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured by a brown bear while hunting north of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday. The child and a 41-year-old man were hunting Tuesday night in the Palmer Hay Flats area about 35 miles from the state's largest city when they came upon the bear, troopers said in an online statement.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
'There's a lot of stipulations': New motorcycle law aims to protect drivers and riders on Arizona's roads
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona motorcycle riders will soon have some additional freedom while on the road. A law signed during the last legislative session will allow riders to lane filter. That means they will be able to move between stopped cars to get in front of the traffic like at a stoplight.
Bull moose dies after becoming trapped in electrical cords at Colorado resort
According to a report from the Colorado Sun, a bull moose died earlier this week after getting tangled in snowmaking electrical cords at Keystone Resort. The moose died from stress and physical exertion resulting from getting stuck and trying to escape, something called "capture myopathy." full in-depth report about the...
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
fox10phoenix.com
Trooper crashes into wrong-way driver near Arizona-New Mexico border, DPS says
SANDERS, Ariz. - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper put himself in harm's way on Wednesday morning to stop a wrong-way driver in eastern Arizona. DPS says the trooper crashed his vehicle into a wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 in Sanders. "A DPS trooper used his patrol vehicle to...
kyma.com
Authorities in Arizona look to identify four people killed in fiery crash
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Authorities are trying to identify four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near Sedona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon where the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS Troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop.
L.A. Weekly
Ron Barba and Marcela Orozco Barba Killed in Plane Crash near Interstate 8 [Yuma, AZ]
The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of I-8 and Spot Road on September 16th. For reasons under investigation, a Vans RV-6A crashed in the area. First responders located the plane fully engulfed in flames around 1:50 p.m. Police say the aircraft had departed from the Brown Field Airport.
fox10phoenix.com
Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen
The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
KTAR.com
Texas couple identified as victims in Arizona plane crash last week
PHOENIX – The victims in a small plane in northern Arizona last week have been identified as a married couple from Texas, authorities said Monday. Chad and Brandi Wilson, both 42, were heading from their hometown of Wichita Falls to Las Vegas when their plane went down Tuesday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Victims Identified After Two Small Planes Crash Mid-Air in Colorado: Report
Two small planes crashed mid-air in Colorado recently, and now the victims have been identified from the crash. This past Saturday, September 17, a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos crash mid-air above Boulder County in Colorado. Three people died as a result, and they have been identified as 22-year-old Daniel Wilmouth, 23-year-old Samuel Fisher, and 69-year-old Henry Butler.
National Park Service investigating shooting at Petrified Forest in Arizona
PHOENIX — A bullet from a gunshot struck an unmarked National Park Service vehicle at Petrified Forest National Park in northeastern Arizona on Tuesday. The National Park Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the shooting that occurred in the morning, the park announced in a press release.
KWTX
Authorities ID Texas couple killed in an Arizona plane crash
SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
Watch: Tarantula creeps across road in southeast Colorado
The height of tarantula mating season is underway and generally lasts until late-September.
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
KSLTV
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
