Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Q&A with Portland State beat writer Joe Terry ahead of Montana's Big Sky opener
MISSOULA — Portland State is off to a 0-2 start but has played two FBS teams. The Vikings nearly upset San Jose State in their season opener before falling 21-17. They followed up that loss with a 52-6 defeat against FBS Washington. The Vikings face their first FCS opponent...
406mtsports.com
It's all business for Portland State during this week's trip to play Montana
MISSOULA — Portland State’s trip to Missoula in 2018 was a memorable one for head coach Bruce Barnum and the Vikings. They stunned then-No. 14 Montana with a 52-yard field goal in the closing seconds for a 22-20 win, their first win inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium since 1987. The Thursday night before the game, they stopped at Wolf Lodge Steakhouse in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where they were treated to a surprise.
406mtsports.com
Butte football to host Big Sky as part of Bulldog homecoming
BUTTE - Butte High School will celebrate homecoming on Friday, as they host the Missoula Big Sky Eagles at Naranche Stadium. Game time in Butte is slated for 7:30 p.m. Prior to the game, the Silver B’s will recognize the three newest tiers of inductees. The 1997 Bulldogs will be inducted into the Silver B’s category, 1972 Bulldogs will be inducted into the Golden B’s and the three surviving members of the 1947 team (Jack Saunders, Bob Williams and Dan Schmitt) will be honored as being the 15th, 16th, and 17th members of the Diamond B’s to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the team.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school soccer boxscores (Sept. 20)
HAMILTON: Goals – Hannah Hughes 2. Assists – Taylor McCarthy 1.
Comments / 0