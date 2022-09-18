ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's all business for Portland State during this week's trip to play Montana

MISSOULA — Portland State’s trip to Missoula in 2018 was a memorable one for head coach Bruce Barnum and the Vikings. They stunned then-No. 14 Montana with a 52-yard field goal in the closing seconds for a 22-20 win, their first win inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium since 1987. The Thursday night before the game, they stopped at Wolf Lodge Steakhouse in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where they were treated to a surprise.
Butte football to host Big Sky as part of Bulldog homecoming

BUTTE - Butte High School will celebrate homecoming on Friday, as they host the Missoula Big Sky Eagles at Naranche Stadium. Game time in Butte is slated for 7:30 p.m. Prior to the game, the Silver B’s will recognize the three newest tiers of inductees. The 1997 Bulldogs will be inducted into the Silver B’s category, 1972 Bulldogs will be inducted into the Golden B’s and the three surviving members of the 1947 team (Jack Saunders, Bob Williams and Dan Schmitt) will be honored as being the 15th, 16th, and 17th members of the Diamond B’s to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the team.
