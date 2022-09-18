BUTTE - Butte High School will celebrate homecoming on Friday, as they host the Missoula Big Sky Eagles at Naranche Stadium. Game time in Butte is slated for 7:30 p.m. Prior to the game, the Silver B’s will recognize the three newest tiers of inductees. The 1997 Bulldogs will be inducted into the Silver B’s category, 1972 Bulldogs will be inducted into the Golden B’s and the three surviving members of the 1947 team (Jack Saunders, Bob Williams and Dan Schmitt) will be honored as being the 15th, 16th, and 17th members of the Diamond B’s to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the team.

BUTTE, MT ・ 8 HOURS AGO