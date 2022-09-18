Read full article on original website
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
SkySports
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte linked with Juventus return - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Antonio Conte is being linked with a sensational return to Juventus. Frenkie de Jong has revealed he never wanted to join Manchester United in the summer despite his future at Barcelona being up in the air at the time.
UEFA・
SkySports
Charlie Adam: Former Scotland, Rangers, Liverpool and Blackpool midfielder retires
Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has announced his retirement from playing, saying: "It's not been a bad ride". The 36-year-old left Dundee this summer after two seasons during which he helped his hometown club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership. Get Sky Sports | Get a Sky...
SkySports
Damian Willoughby: Chelsea sack commercial director over 'inappropriate messages' sent to female agent
Chelsea have sacked recently-appointed commercial director Damian Willoughby over "inappropriate messages" he sent prior to joining the club. It is understood the messages were sent to Catalina Kim, a football agent who is the founder and chief executive of C&P Sports Group. C&P was involved in a bid by British...
SkySports
Charlie Adam retires | Is this his greatest goal?
Was this goal from inside his own half for Stoke against Chelsea Charlie Adam's greatest goal? The former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
SkySports
Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud score in France win as Netherlands close on Nations League finals - round-up
France kept their hopes of staying in the top tier of the Nations League alive as goals by Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud secured a 2-0 home victory over Austria on Thursday. Mbappe opened the scoring with a stunning goal before Giroud, who again showed coach Didier Deschamps he is...
SkySports
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger: I would wind players up if stadiums were too quiet
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says he would deliberately wind up opposition players if stadiums were too quiet for his liking. The Germany international left the Premier League club for Real Madrid in the summer, joining the La Liga side on a free transfer. Rudiger has now revealed that he...
SkySports
Ivan Toney will 'not let England opportunity go by' ahead of Nations League fixtures and World Cup squad selection
Ivan Toney says he will not let his opportunity with England pass him by with the World Cup squad less than two months away from being selected. The Brentford striker has been handed his maiden call-up by Gareth Southgate ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany this month.
SkySports
Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton head coach's playing style analysed after Graham Potter leaves for Chelsea
New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will face the media on Tuesday - but what will the progressive manager bring to the south-coast club?. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo - earning rave reviews for his style of football.
SkySports
Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions
In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
SkySports
Arsenal in late Ajax draw as Rangers lose Benfica thriller - Women's Champions League round-up
Arsenal still have work to do to reach the group stages of the Champions League after being held to a draw by Ajax on Tuesday. The Gunners had fought back to lead in the first leg of their second-round qualifier at Meadow Park but were pegged back by a late equaliser as the Dutch side claimed a 2-2 draw.
SkySports
Thomas Tuchel in post-Brexit visa limbo after Chelsea sacking - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Thomas Tuchel has been left in post-Brexit visa limbo over his ability to remain in the United Kingdom following his sacking by Chelsea. Elliot Anderson could soon swap international allegiance from Scotland to England after his rapid rise at...
SkySports
Manchester United announce £115.5m net loss for 2021/22 season | CEO Richard Arnold: Core mission is to entertain fans
Manchester United have announced a net loss of £115.5m for the 2021/22 season even though revenues rose by 18 per cent to £583m. Figures released incorporating the final quarter of their financial year, which ended in June, showed losses rose by £23m on the previous year. The...
SkySports
Jen Beattie takes Inside The WSL behind the scenes at Arsenal
Jen Beattie gives Inside The WSL a sneak peek behind the scenes at Arsenal's media day. Watch the full episode from 6.30pm on Sky Sports Football.
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England must be completely ruthless from now until World Cup; FIFA yet to sanction 'OneLove' armband
Gareth Southgate says England must be "completely ruthless" from here on out as World Cup preparations ramp up on the back of June's chastening Nations League results. England are in Milan to take on Euro 2020 final foes Italy on Friday evening knowing defeat will see them relegated from the top tier of the Nations League.
FIFA・
SkySports
Gareth Bale confident of being fully fit for World Cup | Wales boss Rob Page says talisman is back enjoying his football
Gareth Bale says he is on track to be fully fit for the World Cup in November, with head coach Rob Page claiming Wales will benefit from how he is being carefully handled by his club in Major League Soccer. Bale has made just two starts in his 11 appearances...
SkySports
Harry Maguire looks a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate but Ivan Toney must seize his chance - England World Cup squad ladder
Is Harry Maguire a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate? Can the injured Kalvin Phillips win his race to be fit? Could Ivan Toney jump above Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order?. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder is here!. From now until England boss Southgate names...
SkySports
Scotland vs Ukraine: Steve Clarke challenges players to impress in Nations League against opponents who ended World Cup dream
Steve Clarke is expecting improvement from Scotland when they face Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday night, three months after the same opponents ended his side's World Cup hopes. A 3-1 defeat in the play-off semi-final was followed up with a defeat to the Republic of Ireland in the...
SkySports
Belgium 2-1 Wales: Kevin De Bruyne's first-half masterclass enough to beat Rob Page's side
Kevin De Bruyne's first-half masterclass was enough for Belgium to beat Wales 2-1 in the Nations League and leave Rob Page's side needing a win over Poland on Sunday to avoid relegation from Group A4. Wales failed to recover after De Bruyne gave Belgium the lead (10) with an exquisite...
