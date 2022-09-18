ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10-year-old child killed in electric scooter accident in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
Photo Credit: carlballou (iStock).

A 10-year-old boy died on Sunday, after he was struck by a car while riding an electric scooter in Arvada, according to police.

The accident occurred at around 7:39 PM on Saturday, at the 9300 block of Candelas Parkway. The cause of the crash is unclear, but according to officials, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The child reportedly died early on Sunday morning.

"The Arvada Police Department Crash team is investigating this crash to determine if any charges are applicable. Investigators are examining all potential factors. Our condolences go out to this child's family," the police department said in a tweet.

