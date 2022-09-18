Arizona State, coach Herman Edwards, 'mutually agree' to move on

Arizona State and coach Herm Edwards agreed to "make a change in leadership" one day after the Sun Devils' 30-21 home loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday night.

"We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately," athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement issued Sunday afternoon. "By mutual agreement, coach Edwards and I have determined that he will relinquish duties as our head coach. At the core of this is doing what is best for our current team, staff and university. I understand there are frustrations out there. We must do better and that starts with our decision today."