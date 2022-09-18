It is my understanding that the Unocal property is currently zoned MP2. I would like to urge the City Council to change that zoning and designate the property to be used for public use land. It would be very sad to see such a wonderful property, situated next to the marsh and the beach, turned into a housing development, even if it were to include low-cost housing. Due to its proximity to the marsh and coastline, maintaining the open, pristine nature of this land is crucial to the long-term preservation of the quality of the marsh.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO