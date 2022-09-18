Read full article on original website
Council considers permanent design standards for downtown zone, recognizes Laura Johnson
Edmonds city councilmembers and the public had a chance to share their opinions Tuesday night during a public hearing on draft permanent design standards for multifamily buildings in downtown Edmonds’ BD2 zone. While the council won’t make a final decision until Oct. 4 on the standards, they did take action on one element Tuesday night — removing a proposal to allow rooftop deck space.
Letter to the editor: Change Unocal property zoning to protect Edmonds Marsh
It is my understanding that the Unocal property is currently zoned MP2. I would like to urge the City Council to change that zoning and designate the property to be used for public use land. It would be very sad to see such a wonderful property, situated next to the marsh and the beach, turned into a housing development, even if it were to include low-cost housing. Due to its proximity to the marsh and coastline, maintaining the open, pristine nature of this land is crucial to the long-term preservation of the quality of the marsh.
Somers releases proposal for spending county’s remaining $85 million in ARPA funds
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers Thursdayreleased his proposal for the county’s remaining $85 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which are federal dollars designed to address the public health, social, and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a county news release, the proposal reflects community pandemic recovery priorities identified during a four-month engagement effort that took place earlier this year.
Findings of recent city waterfront study topic of Sept. 26 Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting
The Edmonds Civic Roundtable is hosting a panel discussion from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 to explore the findings of the recent City of Edmonds waterfront study. The panelists include City of Edmonds Environmental Programs Manager Kernen Lien and Port of Edmonds Executive Director Bob McChesney. The waterfront study is...
Learn more about Verdant strategic plan during forums starting Oct. 14
The Verdant Health Commission Board said Tuesday it has completed its two-year strategic plan based on a recently completed community health needs assessment, and will share that information with the community at three forums, starting Oct. 14. More than 500 residents participated in the community health needs assessment and the...
Chamber launching new after-hours Connect Edmonds event Oct. 4
The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is launching Connect Edmonds, a new after-hours event series connecting community and business leaders. The first one will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. The event is free and open to all, and the chamber is...
Mountlake Terrace works to clean up crime at Studio 6 hotel
You might think you’ve heard this story before. But not this twist. A local city has crime problems at a motel – drugs, domestic violence, trespass, assault – and the city can’t seem to find a way to get the motel to clean out the bad actors and make their place safer.
Mural Project Edmonds’ 2022 mural going up on 4th Avenue
For so many who call Edmonds home, it feels like the perfect storybook setting. Mural Project Edmonds said this emotion is illustrated quite literally in its newest mural, located on the south-facing wall of 114 4th Ave. N. According to a Mural Project Edmonds announcement, muralist A.J. Power is painting...
Edmonds man honored for search and rescue work in Kittitas County
Edmonds resident Guy Mansfield and search and rescue teammate Lauren Heitman received a Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Award of Merit this week for their extended work with the Washington State Search and Rescue Planning Unit on the Devil’s Slide search for a deputy Seattle fire chief in November 2021.
I-5 Express Lanes, southbound I-5 off-ramp to Mercer Street in Seattle closing weekend of Sept. 23-26
Travelers in Seattle need to prepare for an upcoming closure of the Interstate 5 Express Lanes and southbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound Mercer Street beginning at 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23. Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews will close the southbound I-5 off-ramp to Mercer Street at 9 p.m.,...
Patrick Neal: Celebration of Life Sept. 23 at Edmonds Waterfront Center
Patrick D. Neal was born in 1934, the fourth child to his mother Margaret and father, Dan, and as a boy his family raised chickens and pigs at several different homes in South Snohomish County. As a little boy he enjoyed racing down Butternut Hill on his bike with his sister Betty on their way to swim in Martha Lake. Pat left school early and joined the US Navy, and he served honourably during the Korean War. He earned both a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Medal, and often spoke of his adventure of traveling through the Panama Canal.
Sponsor spotlight: Fresh Pacific Oysters the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week
This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Fresh Pacific Oysters, fried and served with fries and Scotty’s special tartar sauce. The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, but note that the special is available Friday and Saturday only.
Reminder: Edmonds Oktoberfest gets underway Friday and Saturday
From beer to live music to a fun run to a pet parade, enjoy the 2022 Edmonds Oktoberfest sponsored by Edmonds Rotary Club this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield, 700 Main St., in downtown Edmonds. All proceeds benefit club service projects. Activities will include...
Scene in Edmonds: Seal pup at the beach
Ron LaRue spotted this seal pup on the beach in Edmonds Tuesday afternoon. It’s a good reminder to leave them alone if you see them. To learn more about seal pups, visit the Sno-King Marine Mammal Response Group atwww.skmmr.org for information.
Edmonds police release photos of possible suspect vehicle in Sept. 13 indecent liberties assault
Edmonds police said Wednesday they are continuing to investigate the Sept. 13 indecent liberties assault at Ranch 99 Market, and they now have photos of the possible vehicle the suspect was driving. The suspect entered the Ranch 99 Market at 22511 Highway 99 just after 8 p.m. Sept. 13. According...
