Denver Gazette, Colorado Springs Gazette, Colorado Politics win 22 awards from Colorado Press Association

Journalists and photographers from the Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics won 22 awards from the Colorado Press Association on Saturday.

The stories ranged from drought coverage and its impact on a fifth-generation rancher in El Paso County to the toll that the Central 70 project has taken on two Denver neighborhoods.

Journalists working for the newspapers won 13 first-place awards and nine second-place awards. Additionally, students from CU Boulder's News Corps program, in collaboration with The Denver Gazette, won first place for the best editorial collaboration.

The first prize stories included:

Second-place prizes: