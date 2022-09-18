A woman retrieved a gun from a nightstand and fired at an alleged attacker during an altercation in Oxford. The woman said that she had been attacked by 54-year-old Gene Edward Wine who struck her in the face “multiple times” and picked her up and slammed her to the ground, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said she scratched, pushed and hit him to try to get him off of her. Wine left the room and when she believed he was re-entering the room, she “grabbed her firearm and discharged one round” in his direction. The “point of impact” was in a dresser and Wine was not struck by the bullet.

