Sumter County, FL

Villager lands back behind bars after driving Mercedes to probation office

An arrest report has revealed that a 75-year-old Villager drove her Mercedes to a probation office leading to another trip to the jail after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was reclassified to “no bond” status on Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. She had originally been booked on $10,000 bond following her arrest Wednesday on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Village of Sanibel woman jailed after violating her probation

A Village of Sanibel woman has been jailed after violating her probation. Francine Ocello Jackson, 57, was booked without bond Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Jackson had been arrested last year with methamphetamine tucked inside her bra. The Queens, N.Y. native was also driving on a license which had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine.
Suspect attempts to blame brother in theft of $1,000 worth of paint at Lowe’s

A suspect attempted to blame his brother in the theft of $1,000 worth of paint at Lowe’s in Lady Lake. A total of $1,023 worth of paint was stolen from the store on Sept. 5. The suspect was captured on video surveillance with a cartload of paint near the self-checkout before he quickly left the store without paying for the merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sherif’s Office. The suspect got into a white Ford van. A detective tracked down the van, whose owner identified a man “who works for him on occasion,” the report said. The van’s owner said he would bring in that individual to meet with the detective.
Man driving on suspended license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood

A man driving on a suspended license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood. Anthony Joseph Tafoya, 32, of Ocklawaha, was driving a blue Chrysler Town & Country van on Tuesday on County Road 223 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the license plate had expired. During a traffic...
75-year-old Villager back behind bars after single day of freedom

A 75-year-old Villager who spent 11 days in jail this month landed back behind bars Wednesday after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was released at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday from the Sumter County Detention Center where she had been lodged on a probation violation. A representative from the public defender appeared in Sumter County Court on Tuesday asking for his client’s freedom. She was sentenced to time served and released from jail.
Burned-out headlight bad luck for driver behind wheel with suspended license

A burned-out headlight proved to be bad luck for a driver behind the wheel with a suspended license. Aneshiana Fantasia Taylor, 31, of Leesburg, was driving a white Jeep at about 1:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Rolling Acres Road when an officer noticed the vehicle’s driver’s side headlight was not operable, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County

A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
Fruitland Park police arrest suspect after pursuit ends at Circle K in Lady Lake

Fruitland Park police arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended at a Circle K convenience store in Lady Lake. Quinton Lamont Stanley, 40, of Apopka, was driving a black Nissan pickup at about 11 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer began following Stanley’s vehicle and saw him throw a clear plastic bag out the passenger side window.
Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.
Woman who drank at town square won’t be prosecuted in alleged altercation

A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages won’t be prosecuted in an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Sept. 2 with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
DUI suspect in uninsured low-speed vehicle arrested at Lake Sumter Landing

An intoxicated woman whose license has been suspended due to a previous drunk driving conviction was arrested after driving an uninsured low-speed vehicle at Lake Sumter Landing. Deborah Lyn Windham, 61, of Siesta Key, was driving the multi-colored 2003 Yamaha low-speed vehicle shortly before midnight Friday when she failed to...
Woman retrieves gun from nightstand and fires at alleged attacker

A woman retrieved a gun from a nightstand and fired at an alleged attacker during an altercation in Oxford. The woman said that she had been attacked by 54-year-old Gene Edward Wine who struck her in the face “multiple times” and picked her up and slammed her to the ground, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said she scratched, pushed and hit him to try to get him off of her. Wine left the room and when she believed he was re-entering the room, she “grabbed her firearm and discharged one round” in his direction. The “point of impact” was in a dresser and Wine was not struck by the bullet.
South Sumter football mom arrested after alleged post-game attack

A football mom was arrested after an alleged post-game attack in the parking lot at South Sumter High School. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
Marion County School bus vs. SUV crash leaves one dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was killed in a wreck involving a Marion County School District bus and an SUV in Ocala on Wednesday morning. Ocala Police Department officers say a man driving an SUV headed north at the intersection of Southeast 36th Avenue and 15th Street while a school bus carrying high school students was headed south.
Suspicious suspect in Mercedes arrested at Kohl’s with syringes and drugs

A suspicious suspect seated in a Mercedes was arrested at Kohl’s in Lady Lake with syringes and drugs. Officers were dispatched early Sunday evening to the store’s parking lot to investigate a report of suspicious activity, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They found 31-year-old Michael Andrew Collado of Summerfield sitting by himself in a red two-door Mercedes. He gave officers a false name and false date of birth. When the identity proved to be non-existent during a check with dispatch, the Connecticut native admitted he had given officers a false name because he knew he was wanted on a Marion County warrant.
