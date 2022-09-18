ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

mercerme.com

Community enjoys another Hopewell Harvest Fair (photos)

The community came out in numbers this past Saturday, September 18, to enjoy a fun 34th Hopewell Harvest Fair held at Hopewell Elementary School in Hopewell Borough. There were games, treats, crafts, and plenty of new and old friends. What was your favorite part of this year’s Harvest Fair? Leave us a comment!
HOPEWELL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
ocscanner.news

WHITING: CAR INTO HOUSE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a residence on the 0 block of Milford. Toms River is sending a technical rescue team to assist. This is a developing story and we have no further details at this moment. Should additional details become available, we will update our page as soon as possible.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
mercerme.com

Pennington Borough Council working on means of improvement

Mayor Jim Davy began the regular September Pennington Council meeting by reporting that Standard & Poors has issued a rating increase for the Borough. The Standard & Poors rating for the Borough was AA+ two years ago, but subsequently given a negative outlook. That rating has now been upgraded to stable.
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach

One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Daily Voice

Roselle Park's Nicole Kelly Dies, 43

Three years ago, Robert Kelly lost his wife, Frances Kelly. And then, he mourned the loss of his brother. Earlier this month, Robert found himself grieving yet again, this time the loss of his daughter, Nicole Kelly. Nicole, a Roselle Park native, died on Sept. 9, at 43 years. old.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Movie theater chain signs lease for N.J. shopping center

New Jersey will soon welcome a new movie theater. Landmark Theatres recently acquired the former CMX Market Cinemas building in Closter. The five-screen theater is located at 130 Vervain St. in Closter Plaza and will open Friday, Sept. 30. “Closter is the latest of several acquisitions that Landmark has made...
CLOSTER, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Wedding Party Evacuated in Daymark Structure Incident

No injuries were reported, but a wedding party and other patrons had to evacuate Daymark restaurant in Barnegat Light Saturday night, Sept. 17, after the second floor reportedly shifted due to a structural malfunction. Emergency crews were initially dispatched to 404 Broadway shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a...
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
mercerme.com

State testing reveals learning loss in Hopewell schools

At the first school board meeting of the academic year, HVRSD administrators reported that students in Hopewell Valley public schools experienced demonstrable learning loss during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that was marked by widespread disruptions to K-12 education. Though educators expected to see learning...
HOPEWELL, NJ

