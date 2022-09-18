Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Women’s Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes open Big Ten play at No. 4 RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
mercerme.com
Community enjoys another Hopewell Harvest Fair (photos)
The community came out in numbers this past Saturday, September 18, to enjoy a fun 34th Hopewell Harvest Fair held at Hopewell Elementary School in Hopewell Borough. There were games, treats, crafts, and plenty of new and old friends. What was your favorite part of this year’s Harvest Fair? Leave us a comment!
Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors
I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
Couple's Jersey Shore wedding turns to giant catastrophe after venue's floor caves in
A couple's big wedding on the Jersey Shore turned into a giant catastrophe after the second floor of a building where 200 people had gathered began to cave in.
Here Is The Place Experts Say Has New Jersey’s Best Sub Sandwich
How many times do you have a craving for a big, delicious New Jersey sub sandwich? It happens a lot because New Jersey's sub sandwiches are among the best in America. And it doesn't matter what you call them, they taste great. They are loaded with meat, great cheese and awesome New Jersey produce like our amazing tomatoes.
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
The Absolute Best Lobster Roll In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
If you are looking for the freshest, most delicious seafood restaurants in the nation, then New Jersey is a great place to be, and now the Garden State restaurant with the best lobster roll has been revealed. There are amazing seafood restaurants all over the state of New Jersey. You...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country
Fall is by far the best season to visit a farm. From pumpkin patches to apple orchards, there's no better time to take in the crisp fall air than in the months of September and October.
ocscanner.news
WHITING: CAR INTO HOUSE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a residence on the 0 block of Milford. Toms River is sending a technical rescue team to assist. This is a developing story and we have no further details at this moment. Should additional details become available, we will update our page as soon as possible.
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
mercerme.com
Pennington Borough Council working on means of improvement
Mayor Jim Davy began the regular September Pennington Council meeting by reporting that Standard & Poors has issued a rating increase for the Borough. The Standard & Poors rating for the Borough was AA+ two years ago, but subsequently given a negative outlook. That rating has now been upgraded to stable.
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach
One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
Roselle Park's Nicole Kelly Dies, 43
Three years ago, Robert Kelly lost his wife, Frances Kelly. And then, he mourned the loss of his brother. Earlier this month, Robert found himself grieving yet again, this time the loss of his daughter, Nicole Kelly. Nicole, a Roselle Park native, died on Sept. 9, at 43 years. old.
Movie theater chain signs lease for N.J. shopping center
New Jersey will soon welcome a new movie theater. Landmark Theatres recently acquired the former CMX Market Cinemas building in Closter. The five-screen theater is located at 130 Vervain St. in Closter Plaza and will open Friday, Sept. 30. “Closter is the latest of several acquisitions that Landmark has made...
New movie with "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer filming in Center City
The "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer is the leading actress of the film.
thesandpaper.net
Wedding Party Evacuated in Daymark Structure Incident
No injuries were reported, but a wedding party and other patrons had to evacuate Daymark restaurant in Barnegat Light Saturday night, Sept. 17, after the second floor reportedly shifted due to a structural malfunction. Emergency crews were initially dispatched to 404 Broadway shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a...
mercerme.com
State testing reveals learning loss in Hopewell schools
At the first school board meeting of the academic year, HVRSD administrators reported that students in Hopewell Valley public schools experienced demonstrable learning loss during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that was marked by widespread disruptions to K-12 education. Though educators expected to see learning...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings: These 3 N.J. locations will shutter
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close about 150 stores earlier this month. The home goods retailer released a list on Sept. 15 with 56 locations set to shutter by the end of 2022. Three New Jersey stores made the list:. Flanders at 30 International Dr. Manalapan at 13...
