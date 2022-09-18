EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – When a French army invaded his country, Mexican President Benito Pablo Juarez Garcia fled north to a border town called Villa Paso del Norte. He found refuge in a house on 16th of September Avenue which is now an abandoned movie theater. He ran his government in exile for several months in 1865 from the post office building a block away, according to Juarez historians.

